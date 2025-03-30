Will there be a ‘Solo Leveling Season 3’? Here’s what we know till now

With the release of Episode 13, On to the Next Target, Solo Leveling Season 2 wrapped up after establishing itself as one of the top manhwa adaptations and anime of 2025. The season delivered action and suspenseful storytelling, with viewers waiting with bated breath for what comes next.
The 13th and last episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 was released on March 30 (JST). Although no official announcement has been made regarding the third season, the lack of confirmation does not automatically translate to cancellation. There are certain credible anime insiders who have suggested that Season 3 has already entered production and that the announcement will follow shortly after the Season 2 finale.
A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Solo Leveling, is busy with other projects such as Fate/Strange Fake and Aldnoah.Zero (Re+). Such activity might affect the timeline of Season 3. Though according to sources A-1 Pictures is most likely to proceed with the adaptation, there remains a possibility that another studio will take over, as evidenced by the trends of other anime series.
If Solo Leveling comes back for Season 3, it will resume Sung Jin-woo's story by picking up from the Red Gate event. The subsequent arc would be the Ahjin Guild Arc, with new friends, powerful foes, and more mystery about the gates and Jinwoo's father. Based on the manhwa, Season 3 could reach the International Guild Conference Arc with action-filled battles and plot twists.
With the record-breaking success of Solo Leveling, multiple seasons or even a final movie adaptation are to be expected. Fans can stay tuned for more updates from the creators and official sources as they await confirmation of Season 3.