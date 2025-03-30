Will there be a ‘Solo Leveling Season 3’? Here’s what we know till now

The 13th and last episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 was released on March 30 (JST). Although no official announcement has been made regarding the third season, the lack of confirmation does not automatically translate to cancellation. There are certain credible anime insiders who have suggested that Season 3 has already entered production and that the announcement will follow shortly after the Season 2 finale.

A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Solo Leveling, is busy with other projects such as Fate/Strange Fake and Aldnoah.Zero (Re+). Such activity might affect the timeline of Season 3. Though according to sources A-1 Pictures is most likely to proceed with the adaptation, there remains a possibility that another studio will take over, as evidenced by the trends of other anime series.