‘Maamla Legal Hai’ renewed for season 2; Kusha Kapila joins cast

Ravi Kishan and his team of quirky legal minds are officially making a comeback with Maamla Legal Hai Season 2. Netflix confirmed the news on Wednesday via social media, revealing that the second season has entered production. The first season of the courtroom comedy was met with praise from both audiences and critics alike, appreciated for its unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling centered around the chaotic everyday life at the fictional Patparganj District Court.
Now, with filming for Season 2 underway, fans can look forward to more amusing courtroom drama, eccentric cases, and the lovable charm that made the first season such a hit. The original cast including Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi is returning for the new season. But this time, they’ll be joined by some exciting new faces.
Among the fresh additions are Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, and internet personality-turned-actor Kusha Kapila. Their inclusion in the cast has sparked a range of reactions online. Netflix, in its announcement post, wrote: “Order order! Tareekh milne wali hai.. laughter ki. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix!”
The streaming platform also unveiled a first look at the new characters played by Kusha and Dinesh, which quickly drew mixed responses across social media. One user commented, “Whyy Kushaaaa,” expressing hesitation, while another was thrilled, writing, “Did I just see Nirahua... playing a new character, just count me in.”
There were plenty of excited reactions as well. A fan shared, “Finally! Can’t contain my excitement!! So so happy Kush.” On the flip side, some viewers voiced concerns, with one stating, “Kusha will ruin the show.” Still, many others are enthusiastic about the new twist, with one comment reading, “The joy is double now.”
With a fresh cast dynamic and a proven formula of humour and heart, Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is shaping up to be a courtroom comedy worth the wait.