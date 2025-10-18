Top 5 new culinary shows and films every chef and food enthusiast must watch

A South Korean fantasy romantic historical series about a chef/cook. The title in Korean literally translates to The Tyrant's Chef. This series tells the story of Yeon Ji-yeong, a top modern-day French cuisine chef who unexpectedly time-travels to the Joseon dynasty during a solar eclipse. She is forced to use her contemporary cooking skills to serve the king, Yi Heon, who is known as a tyrant but possesses an extraordinary, sensitive sense of taste, turning her survival into a culinary challenge in the royal court.

