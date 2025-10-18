Top 5 new culinary shows and films every chef and food enthusiast must watch

Across the spectrum of competitive cooking, intimate kitchen portraits and dramatic narratives, certain programmes stand out for their ability to motivate, educate and offer a candid look at the culinary industry's triumphs and trials. Here is an introduction to five (all 2025 releases) highly stimulating watches designed to fire the imagination of any aspiring chef or future restaurateur.
This Brazilian movie is a heartwarming dramedy about a chef who finds solace and inspiration with a stray dog after a life-changing diagnosis. A determined chef named Pedro experiences new hope, humor and a renewed sense of purpose through an unexpected and touching friendship with an adorable stray caramel-colored mutt (named Caramelo).
The acclaimed documentary series celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the Chef's Table franchise and focuses on culinary icons who have had a massive, enduring influence on the food world beyond just fine dining. Watch Alice Waters, Thomas Keller, Jamie Oliver and José Andrés bring in their legacy and what it means to be successful in the food and restaurant business.
This popular 2025 South Korean romantic comedy/drama television Korean 10-episode series is a classic enemies-to-lovers story set in the culinary world, particularly focusing on the contrast between corporate ambition and pure passion for food. The story begins when Beom-woo tracks down Yeon-joo's humble eatery, intending to steal her recipes. Their journey explores themes of integrity, the true meaning of taste and personal growth.
A documentary series, produced by renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, that takes an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the high-pressure world of chefs working to earn, maintain or reclaim the coveted Michelin stars. The series follows chefs and restaurants in various cities across New York, Chicago, London, Copenhagen, Mexico City, Italy and California highlighting the extreme pressure, ambition, sacrifice and artistry required the culinary award.
A South Korean fantasy romantic historical series about a chef/cook. The title in Korean literally translates to The Tyrant's Chef. This series tells the story of Yeon Ji-yeong, a top modern-day French cuisine chef who unexpectedly time-travels to the Joseon dynasty during a solar eclipse. She is forced to use her contemporary cooking skills to serve the king, Yi Heon, who is known as a tyrant but possesses an extraordinary, sensitive sense of taste, turning her survival into a culinary challenge in the royal court.
