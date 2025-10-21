Will Netflix's The Diplomat return for season 4? Here's what we know

The Diplomat season 4 will return for a fourth season, as per reports, but the exact date of release has not been fixed or revealed yet. However, according to Netflix's Tudum, the production of the season will supposedly begin during fall this year.

Given that both seasons 3 and 4 of The Diplomat dropped in October in 2024 and 2025 respectively, fans can expect a similar date of release in 2026. Very little information about the show's fourth season is available at the moment.

Nothing is set in stone when it comes to the cast, either, but it can be expected that the primary characters return to the show. Allison Janey plays President Grace Penn and Bradley Whitford plays her husband, Todd Penn and both of them are expected to return given that they are series regulars now.

Of course, Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell who play US diplomat Kate Wyler and her husband and longtime ambassador Hal Wyler, will be there for the fourth season of the show.

Talking about the show and her character, Keri Russell had shared with a media outlet, "I love this show. I hope it goes on and on. It's fun to play someone so smart, so funny, so fierce. She does stupid s--- all the time. It's really such a sweet spot".

Season 3 of The Diplomat ended on a cliffhanger, and the next season is expected to intensify the drama as personal and political relations hang in the balance.