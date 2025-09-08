ZEE5 announces new original series Janaawar – The Beast Within

Streaming service ZEE5 announced the premiere of its new series Janaawar – The Beast Within on Monday.
A press statement described the series as a layered crime drama set in the rural town of Chhand, where age-old hierarchies collide with modern-day crime and corruption.
Bhuvan plays the titular character of inspector Hemant Kumar who belongs to a marginalised tribal caste and whose life is upended by a series of chilling events in the town. “It was never just about making a crime thriller-it was about giving a voice to the struggles, hopes and dignity of people who often go unheard. Working with ZEE5 has been a wonderful experience because they understood the vision and the sensitivity the story needed,” Shachindra said.
Producer Abhishek Rege said they wanted to explore how crime, courage and identity intersect in the most unexpected ways against the backdrop of rural India through the new show.
“This show is not just a gripping narrative, but also a reflection of resilience and human spirit,” Abhishek added. Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5, said that the series is anchored by Bhuvan’s powerful performance.
Janaawar – The Beast Within is a layered narrative that dares to go beyond the conventions of a crime thriller by shining a light on issues of power, identity and caste in the heartlands of India. It is a gripping story that resonates both emotionally and socially...” she added.