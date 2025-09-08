ZEE5 announces new original series Janaawar – The Beast Within

Streaming service ZEE5 announced the premiere of its new series Janaawar – The Beast Within on Monday.

Produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt Ltd and helmed by Shachindra Vats, the show features Farzi fame Bhuvan Arora in the lead role

A press statement described the series as a layered crime drama set in the rural town of Chhand, where age-old hierarchies collide with modern-day crime and corruption.

Bhuvan plays the titular character of inspector Hemant Kumar who belongs to a marginalised tribal caste and whose life is upended by a series of chilling events in the town. “It was never just about making a crime thriller-it was about giving a voice to the struggles, hopes and dignity of people who often go unheard. Working with ZEE5 has been a wonderful experience because they understood the vision and the sensitivity the story needed,” Shachindra said.