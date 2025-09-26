Director Ayan Chakraborti spills the beans on the long wait for Indu 3
Ayan Chakraborti remained firm in brushing aside all rumours: Indu’s story ends with the season finale. Ayan talks about directing the popular series in its last leg.
What took so long for Indu 3 to finally release?
This is actually Sahana’s (Dutta) series. She wrote the first two seasons. I have just come in for the third season as writer-director. Since Sahana has been busy with other works, she was not able to find time to write Indu 3, which is why I had to step in for the finale season.
Since there are three directors in the series, how has uniformity in the narrative been maintained?
There is no issue with continuity. Most of us who work in the Bengali entertainment industry get so little time to shoot that there is more or less continuity maintained in the narrative.
Did the massive success of Indu 1 and 2 add to the burden of keeping up with the series’ fame?
Absolutely. Immense pressure was always there—in fact, it is still there. After watching seasons 1 and 2, people have a lot of expectations. The pressure definitely lies in whether season 3 will be able to touch that mark or not, and whether it will go beyond. One has to give certain twists that people would not have thought of at all.
Do you think it is better to keep a narrative as a limited series?
I prefer the narrative to end in a limited structure. That is why I probably come in to write off the series. Shei Je Holud Pakhi season 2, Paap 2, and Indu 3 are also mine. I prefer to conclude the narrative.
What is the easiest thing about working with an ensemble cast?
I like having an ensemble cast. Even in my other works, there is an ensemble cast. The advantage is that the pressure doesn’t fall on the shoulders of any one actor; rather, it gets divided. Moreover, whenever I write, there are a lot of characters in the narrative, so obviously, there will be an ensemble cast.
Indu 3 releases on September 27 on Hoichoi