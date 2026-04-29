Laura Dern joins The White Lotus season 4 cast, replaces Helena Bonham Carter

In an official statement by HBO on Friday, April 24, 2026, it said that Helena's character "did not align once on set" and hence, the role had to be "rethought", "rewritten" and "recast".

Mike has now asked Laura to be on board following Helena's departure. The 59-year-old actress has signed up for season 4 and will play a newly conceived role. Laura has previously worked on the show, from behind the scenes, when she voiced Abby in season 2.

Laura and Mike have been long-time collaborators and had first worked together in 2007 movie Year of the Dog, which was the 55-year-old filmmaker's directorial debut. A few years later they co-created and even starred together in the HBO comedy-drama series, Enlightened. Laura's performance as Amy Jellicoe had even earned her a Golden Globe in 2012.

There is a lot of anticipation regarding the upcoming season of The White Lotus which will be set in the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival. Other cast members include Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Heather Graham, Kumail Nanjiani, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina among others.