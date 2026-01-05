Sauraseni Maitra steps in as Shalini Saxena in this Tisca Chopra directorial
The quiet town of Fursatgarh was shaken up by emotional upheavels, legal investigations, love traps, and more; and in the crux of it all lay the tale of two sisters, Smita, played by Radhika Apte, and Shalini Saxena, essayed by Sauraseni Maitra. This debut feature by actor-director Tisca Chopra, which is already streaming on OTT, makes you sit through it all till you find out the answer to this whodunit. Speaking to Indulge, Sauraseni spills the tea about her character, experience, and more.
Excerpts:
What was your first reaction upon getting the script?
There were a lot of reactions before I got the script. My show, Taj got a lot of accolades. Manish Malhotra took down my number and called to Congratulate me. The next conversation with him was when he called to propose whether I would want to be a part of the film that his recently launched production house was making. I was more than happy to say a 'Yes' to it. Then I got to know that it is being directed by Tisca. It was only when I went to Bombay for the workshop and reading that I discovered the layers of the character, and the film just got more intriguing.
Tell us about Shalini Saxena
She’s a small-town girl, fun-loving and modern in her thoughts. She loves her sister [played by Radhika Apte] and comes to stay with her. You need to watch the film to understand how Shalini brings in the thrill, and the relationship dynamics change. Another highlight of her personality is that she loves to take care of herself. She keeps watching beauty videos, and for her, it’s all about ‘loving yourself.’
How is the sisterhood dynamics in this film different from your previous roles?
Very different! If you are referring to my other films like Generation Ami or Ekannoborti, this film will get to see a very different side of me. Saali Mohabbat deals with characters who are neither black nor white. They are all grey, and one has to watch the film to explore the layers in each character. Once Shalini enters the scene, the relationship dynamics change.
How was Tisca as a director?
Tisca has been a very versatile actor. She’s supremely talented, and now that she’s directing [a feature] for the first time, she’s equally great at that. This project has been her baby for a very long time. For her to have faith in me is a huge deal. I personally love working with women directors, and I think there should be more women directors in the industry. It also benefits you when the director herself has been an actor. She helped me understand the nuances of the character, and when we were going through the workshop process, she shared a lot of her personal stories. At first, I wondered why she was sharing so much, but then I understood how it helped me grasp the nuances of my character.
What was it working with Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, and Anshumaan Pushkar on sets?
I remember the get-together that Manish Malhotra organised to break the ice among the cast and crew. It really helped us to understand each other better. I have been Radhika’s fan girl for a very long time. She delivers a master class in the subtlety of acting through her micro-emotions and silences. Divyenndu is such a fabulous actor. He made me so comfortable. There are so many scenes in which he really helped me. There was a particular sequence on a bike, which was quite scary, but he was fabulous in it. Angshumaan has now become such a good friend of mine. The kind of bond that we now share, I think the film has given me a new best friend.
What are your plans this winter?
My only plan is to watch Saali Mohabbat, collect all the reviews, and grow as an actor. I’m also going to be shooting for another project, so it will be a busy winter.
Do you have any Hindi filmmaker or actor in mind who you would like to collaborate with?
I just hope I get to work with Shah Rukh Khan one day. That’s number one on my wish list. Also, everyone else I have worked with so far, Manish or Tisca, I’d love to collaborate with them again.
Upcoming Projects
I am shooting for Abar Proloy 2, directed by Raj Chakraborty. Jazz City is expected to be out in January.
Saali Mohabbat is streaming on Hindi Zee5
