Sauraseni Maitra steps in as Shalini Saxena in this Tisca Chopra directorial

Tisca has been a very versatile actor. She’s supremely talented, and now that she’s directing [a feature] for the first time, she’s equally great at that. This project has been her baby for a very long time. For her to have faith in me is a huge deal. I personally love working with women directors, and I think there should be more women directors in the industry. It also benefits you when the director herself has been an actor. She helped me understand the nuances of the character, and when we were going through the workshop process, she shared a lot of her personal stories. At first, I wondered why she was sharing so much, but then I understood how it helped me grasp the nuances of my character.