Gaurav Chakraborty and Surangana Bandhopadhyay return in Nikosh Chhaya 2

Gaurav: I think I am very suited for love stories. But unfortunately they are not really made nowadays. Another genre I would love to see myself in is Comedy. It’s all about timing. I have done it on stage and few films. But then those films have not become very popular. I did a film called Bhoot Chakra Private Limited by Haranath Chakraborty where I had an out and out comic role and I had a whale of a time. So, if comedy is offered to me, I’ll be very happy.

Surangana: I’ll be happy to be a part of any genre. But when it comes to a character, I would love to play a character that is not the sweet girl or the goody two shoes. It is because I look a certain way, that even though the character is strong, pretty, independent, at the end of the day, she’s the goody two shoes. I want to play a character that’s something different so that even I can believe in myself that I can play different characters. This stems from my creative curiosity where I would want to see what more I can do.