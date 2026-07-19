6 top anime you can stream on Netflix

Cannot decide what to watch on Netflix? Do not miss out on these amazing anime series available on the streaming platform that will make you fall in love with the genre. From classics to experimental stories, there is something for everyone.
This world-famous action adventure anime series revolves around an outcast ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, an orphan leaving in the Hidden Leaf Village. Isolated and lonely, he wants to be respected by his village people and become its leader, the Hokage.
Created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata this Japanese anime series is extremely popular. It follows a talented high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook left behind by the death god, Ryuk. Once someone's name is written on it, they die.
Set in Taishō-era Japan, this series is emotional rich with complex story arcs. Teenager Tanjiro Kamado becomes a part of the Demon Slayer Corps after Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King, kills his family, leaving behind only his sister, Nezuko who is infected. Together, they embark on a mission to avenge their family.
This Netflix anime is a reimagination of the legendary manga by Go Nagai of the same name. Akira, a kindhearted teenager finds himself in the land of demons and even merges with one. Now, he must give his all to protect humanity from being the destructive and evil demons.
High-school goer Yuji Itadori consumes the mummified finger of the demon and King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna and becomes a part of a society of warriors called the Jujutsu Sorcerers to save the world and humanity from the cursed spirits that have all stemmed from negative emotions.
This action anime series tells the story of a street kid, David Martinez who fights to survive in the dystopian Night City after his mother tragically dies. To live through the crimes in the city, he joins the Edgerunners, a group of high-tech merceneries.