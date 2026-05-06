Helena Bonham Carter exited The White Lotus after this demand from Mike White

Weeks later, it is being reported that the 59-year-old actress had creative differences with series creator Mark White. According to reports, the actress was asked to play former star who had fallen from glory and was desperately looking for a comeback. However, Mike White's vision did not convince the actress which reportedly did not match her interpretation of the character.

Following Helena's exit, Laura Dern joined The White Lotus season 4. However, she was not given Helena's character but a character was written specially for her.

The season 4 of the drama series had started filming on April 15, 2026 in France, where the story is based in. The cast is expected to film across locations in France including the French Riviera, Paris, Monaco and Cannes.

The production of the upcoming series is expected to take place over seven months and the season is expected to premier some time in 2027. With a stellar cast, besides Laura, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Charlie Hall, Chris Messina, Max Greenfield and Kumail Nanjiani will also feature in The White Lotus season 4.