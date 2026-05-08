F.R.I.E.N.D.S vs Seinfeld feud reignited as Jerry Seinfeld revisits NBC sitcom origins

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S vs Seinfeld debate got reignited by Jerry Seinfeld when he performed in 2026 at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. He jokingly said that maybe NBC created F.R.I.E.N.D.S to compete with Seinfeld. This statement was said by the comedian when he asked the crowd in jest about their favourite TV show to initiate an exchange of thoughts on both of these shows that shaped television in the 1990s.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S vs Seinfeld claims spark NBC sitcom debate

In the show performed at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Seinfeld invited the people to name his favourite TV show. When one of the audience members named ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ as his favourite show, he came up with a hypothesis regarding the comparison between F.R.I.E.N.D.S vs Seinfeld. He said, “My show came on ’89, ’90. F.R.I.E.N.D.S came on a few years later.”