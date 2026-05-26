The cult 1970s thriller that inspired the brutal death of Nate Jacobs

Finally, the fans of Euphoria were able to witness the death of Nate Jacobs in the highly controversial episode 2 of season 3. Having incurred many debts from a group of people who were on his trail, the villainous Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, found himself buried alive in a small coffin where he was subjected to a terrible fate. As his wife, Cassie, raced against time trying to find funds to rescue him together with her friend Maddy, the venomous bites of the rattlesnake made their way down his only air pipe.

Why Euphoria creator Sam Levinson gave Nate Jacobs that horrific snakebite death

The show runner, Sam Levinson, carefully choreographed the terrifying death of Nate in order to offer justice to the viewers who have long been anticipating it. Sam wanted this payback for Nate to be so horrifying that the audience itself would doubt that such a terrible fate befitted him. The terrifying situation is based heavily on the 1973 cult film The Candy Snatchers, which featured a girl kidnapped and buried alive underground with a plastic pipe.