Want to look like Maddy from Euphoria? Invest in these essentials

Actress Alexa Demie stole the spotlight in Euphoria season 3 as Maddy Perez. Besides her enigmatic persona and sassy comebacks, it was her outfits that made it difficult to look away. Her bold outfits, statement eye make up and classy accessories made all of us want to look like her.
Here are a few things that can help you channel your inner Maddy and glam up your regular look.
Curl cream
Maddy aced the slick hairstyle and the tiny curl on her forehead elevated her entire look and gave her an elite touch. A curl cream can help you achieve the classy hairstyle and make your hair scream
Vintage sunglasses
Maddy's entrances in season 3 are marked by her iconic sunglasses that complete her ensemble. These sunglasses are bold with gorgeous frames. Invest in a classic rectangle sunglass with wide frames.
Hoop earrings
Hoop earrings never go out of style and they are both chic and classy. Pair your outfit with small golden hoops to bring out the Maddy in you.
Bronzer
If you want to recreate Maddy's look from Euphoria season 3, you have to make sure that your make-up is on point. For the perfect Maddy make up, you need the perfect contour and a dazzle that a good bronzer can help you achieve.
Faux fur
No chic look is ever incomplete without fur. Remember the time Maddy entered and Cassie (Sidney Sweeney) was stopped in her tracks? The deep brown fur coat did all the magic. While real fur is not climate or pocket friendly, keep some faux fur accessories in your closet to look luxe.