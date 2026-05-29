7 new OTT releases to add to your watchlist this week

Streaming platforms are rolling out an exciting mix of new releases this week, offering something for every kind of viewer. From gripping crime dramas and emotional coming-of-age stories to thought-provoking documentaries, horror thrillers and sports docuseries, the latest OTT lineup spans multiple genres and moods. Whether audiences are looking for a binge-worthy series or a compelling film for the weekend, here are some of the top releases arriving across various OTT platforms.