7 new OTT releases to add to your watchlist this week

Streaming platforms are rolling out an exciting mix of new releases this week, offering something for every kind of viewer. From gripping crime dramas and emotional coming-of-age stories to thought-provoking documentaries, horror thrillers and sports docuseries, the latest OTT lineup spans multiple genres and moods. Whether audiences are looking for a binge-worthy series or a compelling film for the weekend, here are some of the top releases arriving across various OTT platforms.
Lee Cronin’s The MummyHorror: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy
This horror reboot follows the resurrection of a powerful ancient being whose return unleashes terrifying chaos in the modern world. As fear and destruction spread, a group of people must race against time to uncover the truth behind the deadly curse haunting them. May 29. On BookMyShow Stream.
Drama: Propeller One-Way Night Coach
Set during aviation’s golden age, following young airplane enthusiast Jeff as he travels cross-country to Hollywood with his mother on a one-way night flight. What begins as a simple journey turns magical through unexpected stopovers, eccentric passengers and charming flight attendants, shaping Jeff’s future and deepening his fascination with flying, adventure and possibility. May 29. On Apple TV.
Drama: Star City
In an alternate-history take on the space race, this series explores the Soviet side of lunar exploration after the USSR beats America to the Moon. Through the lives of cosmonauts, engineers and government officials, the series uncovers personal struggles, political tensions and hidden truths as the nation pushes its ambitious space programme forward. May 29. On Apple TV.
Documentary: Michael Jackson: The Verdict
Revisiting the highly publicised 2005 trial of Michael Jackson, this documentary explores the courtroom drama, media frenzy and divided public opinion surrounding the case. Through testimonies and behind-the-scenes perspectives, it examines the lasting impact of the verdict on Michael’s life, career and cultural legacy. June 3. On Netflix.
Comedy: Not Suitable For Work
Set in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighbourhood, this coming-of-age comedy centres on five young professionals navigating careers, friendships and complicated relationships. As they juggle workplace pressures, romance and personal ambitions, the series explores the humour, confusion and unpredictability of life in the city. June 2. On JioHotstar.
Crime: The Witness
Set after the 1992 murder of Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common, this limited series follows André Hanscombe and his son Alex, the only eyewitness to the attack. As media chaos and a desperate police investigation unfold around them, the father and son navigate grief, trauma and healing while trying to rebuild their lives. June 4. On Netflix.
Docuseries: Don’t Call it a Comeback
This sports docuseries dives into some of the most unforgettable comeback stories in sports history, revisiting dramatic reversals, heartbreaking setbacks and iconic victories. Through interviews with athletes, coaches and commentators, it explores the determination, pressure and emotion behind moments that reshaped careers, teams and the sporting world. June 1. On JioHotstar.
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