The upcoming edition of the Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar is the biggest one yet!

This bazaar will also feature a wide range of craft skills from across India. From western India, you have crafts such as phad and miniature painting, handloom weaving, dabu, bagru, sanganeri block printing, meenakari, leather and wooden work; and clay and terracotta pottery. Bhil, gond and thangka painting; banarasi, chanderi, patola, paithni and jamdani weaving, shibori and ari; and zardosi embroidery are some of the crafts from northern India. When it comes to the south, you have crafts such as leather puppet painting, ikkat weaving, recycled jewellery, metal work and organic products. Finally, eastern India brings you madhubani, palm leaf work and patachitra painting, cotton, tussar and silk weaving; fibre and wood work, batik printing, kantha embroidery, sea shell products and sholapith work. Elaborating a bit more on how this edition is different from the previous one, Shelly reveals, “Last year, we had very few people bringing in organic natural products. This time we have a lot of new variety in that section. A lot more natural, organic and more towards wellness or beauty products and all of them are from Delhi. We also have an interesting food court this time. There are workshops over the weekend on terracotta pottery, sholapith flower making, patachitra, gond kalighat, pichwai and madhubani painting,” in conclusion.

INR 100 onwards. May 15 to 21, 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Jayamahal Main Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so