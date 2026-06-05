What’s up Bengaluru: Events between June 5 and June 11

Whether you prefer an evening of classical music, a thought-provoking community event, a laugh-out-loud comedy set or an immersive cinematic experience, Bengaluru’s cultural calendar has plenty to offer this week. From performances celebrating India’s artistic heritage to conversations around identity and contemporary life, here are six events worth stepping out for.
Stage stories
Alapana is a performing arts series by Medai showcasing artistes who reinterpret traditional forms through contemporary expression. Designed as an intimate audience experience, the series brings together music, movement and storytelling to foster meaningful artistic dialogue and cultural engagement. Its inaugural edition features two distinct performances that reflect the intersection of heritage, creativity and innovation. INR 799. Vasu Dixit Collective – June 6, 4 pm & 6pm. INR 600. Kalatarka – Time’s Enigmatic Thread by Sandhya Udupa on June 7, 11 am onwards. At MG Road.
Diet drama
Dieting Ka Mazaak sees stand-up comedian and former doctor Umesh Wadhavani turn the spotlight on weight-loss struggles, crash diets and fitness fads through a dose of observational humour. Blending wellness insights with relatable storytelling, the show promises an evening of laughter for anyone who has ever tried to lead a healthier life. INR 399 onwards. June 7, 9 pm. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.
Musical conversations
Heritage – A Journey with Hindustani & Carnatic Music brings together two of India’s classical traditions in an evening of soulful performances by veena maestro Ramana Balachandran and flautist Ashwin Srinivasan. Presented by Swaranjali — the concert celebrates musical heritage while supporting and promoting talented classical artistes. INR 599 onwards. June 6, 5 pm. At Meenakshi Rangamancha Auditorium, Doddakalasandra.
Living cadence
The Centre for Peace & Performing Arts presents Rhythms of Life — an evening of music and classical dance exploring the moments, memories and emotions that shape our lives. Featuring opera, odishi and bharatanatiyam performances by acclaimed artistes, the event brings daily instances to life through music, movement and storytelling. INR 400. June 5, 7 pm onwards. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Queer verdicts
Your Word Against Mine — Pride Edition is an interactive, community-driven social game that transforms real life queer experiences into a courtroom-style debate. Participants step into roles, examine evidence, challenge perspectives and deliberate on questions of fairness, relationships, identity and community. Designed to spark conversation and empathy, the event invites people to engage with the complexities and grey areas that shape queer lives — no legal expertise required. INR 150. June 7, 2 pm to 6 pm. At Urban Solace, Ulsoor.
Twisted Love
Obsession is a psychological horror film written and directed by Curry Barker that follows Bear, a shy music store employee whose wish for his childhood friend Nikki to love him comes true — with terrifying consequences. What begins as a fantasy of romance spirals into a disturbing exploration of obsession, control and the dark side of desire, blending supernatural horror with sharp commentary on modern relationships. Witness this haunting story unfold in an immersive Dolby screen at AMB Cinemas Kapali, Gandhinagar.
Avantika Roy is an intern at Indulge, Bengaluru.
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