What’s up Bengaluru: Events between June 5 and June 11

Twisted Love

Obsession is a psychological horror film written and directed by Curry Barker that follows Bear, a shy music store employee whose wish for his childhood friend Nikki to love him comes true — with terrifying consequences. What begins as a fantasy of romance spirals into a disturbing exploration of obsession, control and the dark side of desire, blending supernatural horror with sharp commentary on modern relationships. Witness this haunting story unfold in an immersive Dolby screen at AMB Cinemas Kapali, Gandhinagar.