Movie releases, stand-up comedy shows and DJ concerts: Check out this week's list of events to enjoy in Chennai

Right from OTT releases to hilsa pop-ups and new apparel launches, this week has several enjoyable activities for you to take part in, around Chennai and virtually. Take a look at the full list below:

OTT premiere

August 27 | Online

Kasada Tabara, directed by Chimbudeven, will have six different short films from South Chennai (previously known as South Madras) that are expected to talk about those in power who exploit less privileged people. Produced by Venkat Prabhu and R Ravindran, the film will star Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Harish Kalyan, Premgi Amaren, Venkat Prabhu, Regina Cassandra and Janani Iyer. On SonyLIV.

Happy hour

August 28 | Kodambakkam

Not being allowed to watch PDA onscreen as a kid, not understanding the befuddling concept of dating — do these sound familiar to you? Comicstaan fame Karthi Durai, more commonly known as ‘KD’, is back with anecdotes and jokes on all things relatable in Indian families at his live comedy show KD No. 1 presented by Chennai Art Theatre. Session will be held in Tamil at Canopy. At 5.30 pm. Tickets at `300 on BookMyShow.in

Hungry for hilsa?

August 27 | Gopalapuram

Bayleaf’s Hilsa pop-up is back after a three-year hiatus with much-loved delicacies like Ilish Barishali and Tel Begun Ilish. Expect authentic flavours on the menu with the river fish variety being specially flown in from Kolkata. Look out for 11 different preparations that include pairings with mustard (Bhapa Ilish) as well as zero waste options using the head or tail or both (Ilish Macher Tok)! INR 549 per plate. 12 pm to 3 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm. On till August 29. Call +914428114557 for pre-booking. Visit web.thebayleaf.in

Queer history

August 28 | Online

Enhance your knowledge on the culture and livelihood of the LGBTQIA+ community with DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum’s special lineup of events for Madras Day. Actress, director and researcher Padma Venkataraman, who goes by the pen name A Mangai, will discuss captivating stories of queer history in Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai. At 11 am. Call +919361435149 for more details. Register on Instagram: @dakshinachitra_heritagemuseum

Breakfast bash

August 29 | Guindy

Change your routine from boring sleep-in Sundays to weekends that involve a scrumptious brunch. Park Hyatt Chennai’s The Flying Elephant brings to you their multicuisine Sunday brunch that includes everything from cold cuts and sushi, to their famous TFE pizzas baked in a wood fired oven and chaats. Also look forward to options like pancakes, waffles and barbecued meat. INR 2,199+. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Every Sunday. Call +918939871128, +918939871109 to book your table.

Dress to kill

August 27 | Online

In a post-pandemic world where your professional and personal lives have merged, your outfit-of-the-day too needs to evolve. Qua’s latest hybrid collection for women offers contemporary, fluid and practical clothing that suits multiple occasions without compromising on style. From chic monochrome outfits to eye-catching dresses with floral prints, look forward to their newly launched jumpsuits, T-shirts, multipurpose tops and more. INR 2,000 onwards. qua.clothing

Eat, shop, repeat

August 28 | Velachery

Genes Lecoanet Hemant’s latest collection A New Symbiosis is reminiscent of the beauty of late summer and the wilderness, with their designs including floral organza appliqués and light flower prints. Join Monisha Gidwani at Palladium to celebrate the new edit that features signature poplin shirts, polo tees and jackets for men and women. Also look forward to a French-inspired high tea. From 11 am to 8 pm. Call +919820043549.

Hey Mr DJ

August 28 | Royapettah

Get ready for an evening of top-notch music, some appetising food and drinks to kickstart the weekend. DJ Kave, an expert turntablist and one of India’s best hip-hop DJs, will be performing at Mount Road Social. At 5 pm. Call +918657989073.

