Silambam workshops, stand-up comedy shows and dance fests: These activities in Chennai promise an eventful weekend

This week, look forward to awesome martial art workshops, stand-up comedy shows that are guaranteed to leave you rolling on the floor, dance festivals, and talks on culinary legacy and heritage. Check out the full list below:

In theatres

September 2 | PVR

He’s back! Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) is forced to forgo his quiet life off the grid with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and son, in the 10th segment of the Fast & Furious franchise. F9: The Fast Saga, directed by Justin Lin, talks about how Dom and his team join hands once again to stop a disastrous plot planned by Dom’s abandoned brother.

Silambam for beginners

September 4 | Online

Here’s your chance to learn one of those awesome martial arts that we see in South Indian action films. Aishwarya Manivannan, an international silambam champion, will conduct a workshop to cover the basics of silambam, including staff spinning, stick mobility, and strength techniques. At 8 am. On Saturdays and Sundays. INR 3,500 per month. Register on Instagram: @aishwarya_manivannan

The great Indian kitchen

September 4 | Online

Can you believe that each region in the South has an architecture and culinary legacy of its own, right from the utensils they use to the raw materials they prefer? DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum is hosting a discussion on South Indian Kitchens with craft activist Sabita Radhakrishnan and architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel, who will talk about what factors influenced these distinct practices. At 10.30 am. On September 5 too. On Zoom. Register on Instagram: @dakshinachitra_heritagemuseum

Comedy hub

September 4 | Adyar

Are you up for an hour of non-stop laughter and fun? Comic Navin Kumar, who is the founder of comedy-writing collective The Other Banana, will be at Backyard to entertain you with hilarious stories and oneliners about everything from the state of the country at the moment, to the forever-lasting debate around Hindi vs Tamil. 18+. At 7 pm. Tickets at INR 199 on BookMyShow.in

Sway with me

September 6 | T Nagar

Now that bars and pubs are opening up, find some respite in swaying to the beat and dance your pandemic blues away. Dance school Salsa Madras brings to you Madras Mambo Nights, a fun-filled ‘social dancing experience’ at Watson’s Chennai, where they uncover the best of salsa, bachata, kizomba and other related genres. From 7 pm to 10 pm. WhatsApp: +918122072572 or e-mail: arun@salsamadras.com

The ‘perfect’ man

September 3 | Online

Who and what defines the concept of masculinity? The Goethe-Institutes in India and Bangladesh attempt to answer this age-old question through their international programme M3: Man, Male, Masculine by exploring different notions of masculinity, particularly in the media and art. Expect exhibitions, workshops, performances and discussions with Esha Aurora (journalist, Bangladesh), Michael Meuser (professor of sociology, Dortmund University), Fikri Anil Altintas (writer and #HeForShe catalyst, Germany), Urvashi Butalia (feminist researcher and writer), and others. At 4.30 pm. On Zoom. Call: +919840956108

Dance on the floor

September 3 | Kovalam

With pandemic fatigue having seeped into our lives over the past year, lif your spirits by channelling your inner Michael Jackson. The Latin Festival Madras 2021 at Surf Turf is conducting several workshops and boot camps over four weekends on various dance forms with artistes Alex Dias, Sonali Adi, Elvis Namrata, Sanjay MJ, Hitesh Salsawala and Amrita Rao. At 9 am. On till September 5. latinfestivalmadras.in

Street vibes

September 4 | Online

City folks, this virtual tour by heritage preservation initiative Madras Inherited is the perfect opportunity to explore the ancient trade and architectural history of George Town, which is one of the first British settlements in Chennai. At 5 pm. On Zoom. INR 300. DM on Instagram: @madrasinherited