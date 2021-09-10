Movie releases, terrace jams, Ganesh Chaturthi specials, and more: Take a look at what's happening in Chennai this weekend

From the release of the much-awaited biopic Thalaivii to music fests for Ganesh Chaturthi, this week has a slew of activities for you to enjoy

author_img Praveena Parthiban Published :  10th September 2021 05:33 PM   |   Published :   |  10th September 2021 05:33 PM
Things to do in Chennai

Things to do in Chennai

What's brewing in Chennai this week? We present to you a list of activities and things you can do in Chennai over the weekend.

Movie premiere
September 10 | PVR

movie releases september 2021, thalaivii movie, thalaivii kangana ranaut, where to watch thalaivii, events in chennai, things to do chennai

Thalaivii, the much-awaited biopic of late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, stars Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Samuthirakani, Madhoo, Shamna Kasim and Bhagyashree. Directed by AL Vijay, the multilingual film will explore Jayalalithaa’s journey in the film industry, her rise to power in politics, her bond with actor-politician MG Ramachandran and more. In theatres.

Also read: Ahead of Thalaivii's release, Kangana Ranaut visits Jayalalithaa's memorial

Monsoon delights
Ongoing | Nungambakkam

Kappa Chakka Kandhari, kerala cuisine restaurants chennai, kerala cuisine, malayali restaurants near me, events in chennai, things to do chennai

This monsoon, treat yourself with the best of Kerala cuisine. Kappa Chakka Kandhari offers nine carefully curated set menus, a variety of one pot meals and house specials that feature mouth-watering Malayali delicacies. One such menu is Monsoon Magic, which has dishes like Mushroom Pothi, Kadala Roast, Vazhapoo Cutlet, Chena Fry and Pineapple Nendram Masala, with one beverage, dessert and sulaimani chai as add-ons. At INR 675+. Call +919858591010 for reservations.

Also read: Kappa Chakka Kandhari reopens with a selection of pre-plated meals

Terrace jam
September 11 | Nungambakkam

Motta Maadi Music, terrace concerts, Oru kutty kadhai, oru kadhai sollatuma, Badhri Seshadri, events in chennai, things to do chennai

Are you missing some good ol’ jamming sessions and music concerts? Here’s how you can go back to enjoying gigs by local artistes. Motta Maadi Music founder Badhri Seshadri, with his band, will perform his track Oru Kutty Kadhai and other originals. Titled Oru Kadhai Sollatuma, his set will be performed at Alliance Française of Madras. At 7 pm. Tickets at INR 300 on BookMyShow.in

Folk festival
September 10 | Muthukadu

Ganesh Chaturthi, DakshinaChitra, folk music, Dhoolpet Ganesha, events in chennai, things to do chennai

Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with a folk instrument music fest by artiste Sound Mani aka Manikandan, and a screening of director Anantha Perumal’s eye-opening documentary Dhoolpet Ganesha at DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum. Sound Mani will be playing some of the most unique, traditional instruments, while Anantha Perumal’s documentary is expected to touch upon sensitive topics like caste, gender and politics around skin colour. At 11.30 am. On September 11 too. Details on Instagram: @dakshinachitra_heritagemuseum

Laddoo love
Ongoing | Online

Ganesh Chaturthi, Luke Coutinho, YouCare Lifestyle, where to buy laddoos, laddoo, healthy laddoos, healthy snacks, events in chennai, things to do chennai

This Ganesh Chaturthi, change the usual trend of consuming oily or deep-fried delicacies during the festive occasion and savour these healthy delights from lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho’s online platform YouCare Lifestyle. This online store offers wholesome, organic options like Two Brothers Organic Farms Til Laddoos and Sweet Sattu Laddoos. INR 290. youcarelifestyle.com

Brain teaser
September 16 | Online

Albert Camus, Kahoot challenge, online quiz, Alliance Française India, events in chennai, things to do chennai

How well do you know the popular French philosopher Albert Camus? Test your knowledge on the subject with this stimulating Kahoot challenge by Alliances Française India/Nepal and the French Institute in India as part of their Library Fest 2021. Kahoot, an online game-based learning platform, allows you to experience fun web-based learning, activities and quiz challenges. At 4 pm. On till September 17. culturetheque.com

Groove to the beat
September 10 | RA Puram

Black Orchid restobar, DJ Michael Timothy, gigs in chennai, restobars in chennai, pubs in chennai, events in chennai, things to do chennai

Swing by Black Orchid Restobar this weekend to witness DJ Michael Timothy in his element. The Chennai-based songwriter and performer, known for his solid electronics-based creations, will play some hypnotic beats at the restobar to entertain the audience. Also expect some sumptuous food and drinks to help you unwind. Call +919176477647.

Symphony for the soul
September 10 | Online

Lavanya Sundram, virtual concerts, Baithak, HCL Concerts, events in chennai, things to do chennai

Baithak, a virtual gig by HCL Concerts, will feature vocalist Lavanya Sundram this weekend. The singer will be accompanied by Pandit Mithilesh Jha on the table and Paromita Mukherjee on the harmonium. At 7 pm. On Facebook: HCL Concerts
 

TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Ganesh Chaturthi J Jayalalithaa Kappa Chakka Kandhari MG Ramachandran Arvind Swami Thalaivii

Comments