Movie releases, terrace jams, Ganesh Chaturthi specials, and more: Take a look at what's happening in Chennai this weekend
From the release of the much-awaited biopic Thalaivii to music fests for Ganesh Chaturthi, this week has a slew of activities for you to enjoy
What's brewing in Chennai this week? We present to you a list of activities and things you can do in Chennai over the weekend.
Movie premiere
September 10 | PVR
Thalaivii, the much-awaited biopic of late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, stars Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Samuthirakani, Madhoo, Shamna Kasim and Bhagyashree. Directed by AL Vijay, the multilingual film will explore Jayalalithaa’s journey in the film industry, her rise to power in politics, her bond with actor-politician MG Ramachandran and more. In theatres.
Monsoon delights
Ongoing | Nungambakkam
This monsoon, treat yourself with the best of Kerala cuisine. Kappa Chakka Kandhari offers nine carefully curated set menus, a variety of one pot meals and house specials that feature mouth-watering Malayali delicacies. One such menu is Monsoon Magic, which has dishes like Mushroom Pothi, Kadala Roast, Vazhapoo Cutlet, Chena Fry and Pineapple Nendram Masala, with one beverage, dessert and sulaimani chai as add-ons. At INR 675+. Call +919858591010 for reservations.
Terrace jam
September 11 | Nungambakkam
Are you missing some good ol’ jamming sessions and music concerts? Here’s how you can go back to enjoying gigs by local artistes. Motta Maadi Music founder Badhri Seshadri, with his band, will perform his track Oru Kutty Kadhai and other originals. Titled Oru Kadhai Sollatuma, his set will be performed at Alliance Française of Madras. At 7 pm. Tickets at INR 300 on BookMyShow.in
Folk festival
September 10 | Muthukadu
Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with a folk instrument music fest by artiste Sound Mani aka Manikandan, and a screening of director Anantha Perumal’s eye-opening documentary Dhoolpet Ganesha at DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum. Sound Mani will be playing some of the most unique, traditional instruments, while Anantha Perumal’s documentary is expected to touch upon sensitive topics like caste, gender and politics around skin colour. At 11.30 am. On September 11 too. Details on Instagram: @dakshinachitra_heritagemuseum
Laddoo love
Ongoing | Online
This Ganesh Chaturthi, change the usual trend of consuming oily or deep-fried delicacies during the festive occasion and savour these healthy delights from lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho’s online platform YouCare Lifestyle. This online store offers wholesome, organic options like Two Brothers Organic Farms Til Laddoos and Sweet Sattu Laddoos. INR 290. youcarelifestyle.com
Brain teaser
September 16 | Online
How well do you know the popular French philosopher Albert Camus? Test your knowledge on the subject with this stimulating Kahoot challenge by Alliances Française India/Nepal and the French Institute in India as part of their Library Fest 2021. Kahoot, an online game-based learning platform, allows you to experience fun web-based learning, activities and quiz challenges. At 4 pm. On till September 17. culturetheque.com
Groove to the beat
September 10 | RA Puram
Swing by Black Orchid Restobar this weekend to witness DJ Michael Timothy in his element. The Chennai-based songwriter and performer, known for his solid electronics-based creations, will play some hypnotic beats at the restobar to entertain the audience. Also expect some sumptuous food and drinks to help you unwind. Call +919176477647.
Symphony for the soul
September 10 | Online
Baithak, a virtual gig by HCL Concerts, will feature vocalist Lavanya Sundram this weekend. The singer will be accompanied by Pandit Mithilesh Jha on the table and Paromita Mukherjee on the harmonium. At 7 pm. On Facebook: HCL Concerts