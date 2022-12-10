SP Charan's live concert, Christmas carnival, Sreeja Pallam's art exhibition and more: Chennai has plenty of events for you this weekend 

This week, we also look forward to the release of Salaam Venky, The Listening Society art exhibition, and more. Check out the full list below.



Art of sound

December 11 | Nungambakkam



Here’s something unique to look forward to! Artist and scholar Budhaditya Chattopadhyay presents the exhibition The Listening Society, which features sound-based media artwork. The show promotes pre-modern memory, social co-dependence, and some other such concepts. You will be able to see the project Dhvani’s iterations — a series of self-regulating installations — which are titled Swar (temple bells), Naad (wind chimes), and Svanah (gong). At No 7, Wallace Gardens, 3rd Street, Nungambakkam

Revisiting history

December 10 | Nungambakkam



Here’s a fantastic historical tale to kick off your weekend. The Alliance Française of Madras will present Indira Parthasarathy’s unique take on the Mughal Empire. The play will start with the birth of the dynasty. The Lodi Dynasty’s demise at the Battle of Panipat will mark the conclusion of the story. INR 300. 3:30 pm and 7 pm

LOL epiphanies

December 11 | Alwarpet

Mumbai-based standup comedian Prashasti Singh is in town. She is ready to perform a solo piece titled Door Khadi Sharmaaye, where she discusses her delusion and epiphanies as she navigates life’s silly and significant crises in this hour. INR 499. At Medai - The Stage. Tickets available at BookMyShow.com

Art love

December 10 | Muttukadu

Head out to Varija Art Gallery to check out a unique art exhibition. Sreeja Pallam’s art collections are an ode to women’s daily lives and their immediate surroundings. The portraits will tell a story of exhausting labour, traditionally thought to be the domain of men, undertaken by women voluntarily to support their families. Ongoing till December 31. At Varija Art Gallery

Movie première

December 9 | In theatres

This week’s movie pick is Salaam Venky directed by Revathi. The movie’s plot is based on a real story of a mother (played by Kajol ) who loves her terminally ill son. The film stars Vishal Jethva in the lead role. In theatres



Also read: Kajol goes ‘If you are trolled, you are famous’ after daughter Nysa gets ridiculed online



Evergreen music

December 9 | Mylapore



Start your weekend with SP Balasubrahmanyam songs! SP Charan’s live concert SPByum Rajinium is set to happen along with the team Mounarragam. Go back to the ’90s and reminisce about the time with songs like My Name Is Billa and Naan Polladhavan. INR 550 upwards. At Mylapore Fine Arts Club

Christmas treats

December 10 | Mylapore



Start your Christmas with exciting goodies at Savera’s month-long celebration. Take your friends and family along with you to celebrate an early Christmas at their carnival with food and entertainment. Grab your festive special goodies from the Baker’s Basket in the lobby like plum cake, plum pudding, and gingerbread cookies, among others. INR 1,000 upwards. Ongoing December 18

Also read: LocalXO’s Christmas Market, Westin’s Malaysian food festival and more: These events will make for a fun weekend in Chennai