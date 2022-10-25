Here are some gift boxes and designer collections for you to shop this festive season

Nuts about you

October 21 | Nungambakkam



Here’s a healthy snack option for you. If you want to indulge in Diwali snacks without limiting yourself, JK Cheese n More has got you covered! They have thoughtfully curated a box that includes dried fruits and nuts like almonds, walnuts, and cashews. Starts from INR 1,100. Available at the store.



Festive treats

October 22 | T Nagar



Fabindia has launched its festive hampers and cards in time for Diwali. The Gifting Edition includes candles, mugs, glasses, and skincare products. You can personalise the hamper by picking what

you like. INR 399 onwards. Available in all outlets and online.

It’s a wrap!

October 23 | Velachery



Why not give your loved ones something useful this Diwali? Chumbak offers beautifully curated gift sets. The hamper includes items like a tea time gift box, bowl, mug, snack tray, Sips & Spirit copper gift box, bottle with tumbler, Liit It Up Diyas boxes and more. INR 995. Available in stores and online.

Diwali delights

October 24 | MRC Nagar



Here are some beautifully packed premium gift boxes! The Leela Palace Chennai offers gourmet hampers for this Diwali which include Indian mithai boxes, chocolate pralines, savouries, cookies, a dry fruit cake, an idol of Ganesha, scented candles and red wine. You could also customise your own hamper. INR 2,950 onwards. Available at the hotel.

Sweet tooth

October 25 | Online



Here are some traditional Diwali sweets to get you in the mood for the festive season! Sempulam in collaboration with Sweet Karam Coffee offers 100 percent organic, indigenous varieties of sweets made out of rice. Kowni Rice Athirasam, Kothamali Samba Rice, Dates Laddu, Thooyamalli Kara Sev and Kaivari Samba Ribbon Pakoda are included in the gift box. INR 999. Available online.

Sari love

October 26 | Thousand Lights



The festive season is here and that means it is time to revamp your wardrobe. Stephin Lalan, a designer based in Chennai, has curated a gorgeous collection of saris that are perfect for those Diwali parties. Look out for the pieces on display at his store that are colourful, bright and ruffled. Price on request.





Six yards of elegance

October 27 | Nungambakkam



Silkworm Boutique recently launched a brand new collection of saris for the festive season. Expect gorgeous Tussar silk saris as well as exclusive handwoven classics and natural dye prints. What makes this collection special? Their exclusive Banarasi silks and fine cotton linen saris are also not to be missed. At Silkworm Boutique. Price on request.