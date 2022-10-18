Diwali glam: Five makeup brands to level up your festive look

Are you planning to invest in some make-up products but feel lazy to browse? Fret not, we’ve got you covered to up your makeup game, and make it shine even brighter than Diwali fireworks. We have listed five cosmetic sets to light up your Diwali even more and make it brighter and more beautiful.

Huda Beauty Festive Obsession Set

Huda Beauty has released its Huda Beauty Festive Obsession set to make our lives easier. The limited edition set includes a 9-shade Nude Obsessions eyeshadow palette, a full-size Power Bullet Cream Glow Hydrating Lipstick, and a mini-size Legit Lashes Double-Ended Volumising and Lengthening Mascara. The eyeshadow palette can be used to create a beautiful soft glam and festive look. Price range INR 3,800. Available at the store and online.

Mac Lightup kit

Mac releases a Diwali edition every year. This festive season, the label has launched the Mac Lightup kit with their exclusive Bhumi Pednekar Collections, which is a trio set that includes a Retro Matte Lipstick, a Satin Lipstick, and a Matte Lipstick. Price range INR 2,000 onwards. Available at the store and online.

Sugar Cosmetics's Diwali Pataka kit

Sugar Cosmetics has introduced its exclusive Diwali Pataka makeup kit on this occasion. The smudge-proof lipstick and long-lasting dual eyeshadow are the kit's highlights. You can customise your own makeup box by choosing from all the available options. Price range INR 2,099. Available at the stores and online.

Pixi Glitter-y Eye Quad

The game-changer in face makeup is the eye shadow! Four shimmering shades are included in the Pixi Glitter-y Eye Quad to enhance your eye makeup. Without a base, you can use the glitter directly on top of the eyes. Also, you can pick three other shades from different hues. Price range INR 1,500. Available at stores.



Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm



Looking to spice up your Diwali attire with a lipstick and eyeshadow combo? The Manish Malhotra beauty by MyGlamm Hi-Shine lipstick and eyeshadow combo has subtle shades and is ideal for someone who prefers to wear simple yet elegant makeup and wants to travel light. Price range INR 1,203. Available online.