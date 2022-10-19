Here are some health tips based on Ayurvedic principles for a guilt-free Diwali

One should eat promptly, two or three times each day

As we resume our physical interactions over the festive season, people are concerned about how to balance their overindulgent lifestyle with their desire to maintain a healthy body and mind. We bring you a helpful list of simple, at-home recommendations that can be used prior to and during Diwali.

Eat promptly, two or three times each day. You should only have a light lunch if you are not hungry.

Maintain a 4-6 hour interval between meals: You can have a few nuts, fruits, or salads between meals, as well as fruit and vegetable juices, but only if you are truly hungry. This will guarantee that your metabolism operates well and supplies your body with the proper nutrition.

Use black pepper and fresh turmeric powder to add flavour to your food.

Include South Indian rice porridge, such as Kanji or Khichdi (a popular comfort food in India made of rice and lentils, in your meal planning).

Avoid cold water or ice cubes and consume a glass of lime juice diluted with room temperature water.

Instead of sugar, you might use organic honey or jaggery to sweeten your foods and beverages.

Drink milk before bed. You can sweeten it with organic honey and add a pinch of organic turmeric powder.

Avoid eating anything cold, frozen, partially cooked, or deep-fried as much as you can.

Avoid white bread, buns, rusk, parottas, bakery items, and other products made with maida, often known as refined or all-purpose flour.

