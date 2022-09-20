Here is how nutrition can help you to combat fatigue

Frequent exercise can cause exhaustion, which can be lessened by obtaining adequate rest or sleeping for an entire night| credit: Zohre Nemati (Unsplash)

Although fatigue can strike at any time, it typically appears after vigorous exercise, a demanding workday, or both. Frequent exercise can cause exhaustion, which can be lessened by obtaining adequate rest or sleeping for an entire night. On the other hand, fatigue is a recurring, unusual state of tiredness and sleepiness. When you're exhausted, it could be challenging and discouraging to stick to your regular regimen. It could be acute (lasting less than a month) or persistent (lasting more than a month to 6 months or longer).

The amount of fatigue one has both immediately and later on, is closely correlated with their diet. For instance, iron deficiency has been associated with tiredness, a decreased ability to work, and poor academic performance. Foods with added sugar and solid fats, such as sweets and soft drinks, have minimal nutritional value. As a result, even if you haven't consumed any of the nutrient-dense foods your body requires, you might feel full.

Also read: Here are six yoga exercises to keep you fit and glowing for the festive season

We all need a balanced diet and enough nourishment to survive the basic metabolic processes that enable essential cellular functioning. A balanced diet is essential for brain and muscle performance because of its role in energy-producing metabolism, DNA synthesis, oxygen transport, and cerebral functioning. As a result, mental and physical weariness as well as cognitive and psychological functions are affected. Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, zinc, and the B vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B8, and B12) are all effective anti-fatigue agents.

Here are some easy tips on using diet and nutrition to beat tiredness and stay upbeat:

Add protein to your diet: Increase your intake of protein to maintain and increase your stamina. Your body will have the adequate muscle to support daily activities since it aids in muscle repair and slows down muscle loss. This is why athletes and those who lead active lifestyles swear by getting enough protein in their diets and supplements.

Water intake is crucial: One could ask, how a calorie-less, flavourless liquid like water aid with energy levels. Fatigue and exhaustion are indicators of dehydration. A person's mood, level of energy, and capacity for clear thought can all be affected by even minor dehydration, according to a study from the University of Connecticut. For women, the effects of dehydration on focus, weariness, and anxiety are considerably more severe.

Cut down on caffeine: Does this online meme, “Do not talk to me until I have had my morning coffee,” seems familiar? Caffeine addicts, especially those who cannot begin their days without a large dosage of ‘energising’ coffee or tea, are driving themselves to experience more weariness throughout the day. Coffee may temporarily increase your focus and energy levels, but it can also lead to a collapse in your energy levels later. Additionally, it may cause dependence and disruption of the circadian rhythm, or sleep cycle, in the body. Overall, have two additional cups of water for every cup of coffee.

Also read: Here are seven mental health benefits of playing card games

Cheers to alcohol, an invitation to fatigue: Your energy levels can be half empty after drinking a whole alcohol glass. According to Harvard Health Publishing, alcohol boosts the body's amount of adrenaline, a stress hormone that raises the heart rate and generally stimulates the body. This can cause overnight awakenings since it dehydrates your body and throws off your sleeping and feeding schedules. Reduce your alcohol consumption if you spend every other night at home or going out. similar to smoking.

Eat well: Eating processed foods, ordering takeout frequently, and regularly preparing sugar-heavy recipes might diminish the nutrients entering your body and unbalance your meals. Do not follow fad or extreme diets to lose weight or reduce your waistline; instead, follow the recommended calorie intake for your age, gender, and level of exercise. Fatigue is unavoidable if your body is not receiving enough good quality and/or quantity of food, which is its source of energy.

The most basic dietary needs differ from person to person depending on characteristics including age, gender, and medical conditions like pregnancy and lactation. Conditions, lifestyle choices, and limitations can have an impact.