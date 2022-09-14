Here are some mindful habits to adopt for self-care

Many research studies show that training in mindfulness helps to lower stress. Sources stated that it may be possible to alter the cognitive processes that cause a number of clinical conditions with mindfulness-based therapy. There are a variety of methods to include mindful activities into your daily life; here are three:

Mindful snacking:

Studies show that mindfulness therapies are increasingly employed to treat obesity in the hopes that these practices can promote behavioural change and accelerate weight loss. While working or watching your favourite shows, you could catch yourself overeating or stress-eating occasionally. It's important to be in the moment while you eat. Set aside your current activities and focus on your food. You can also consume wholesome snacks like almonds as part of your diet. A handful of almonds could promote a feeling of fullness and satiation, which could help you avoid hunger in between meals.

To assist you to fight the urge to eat junk food during evening snack time or while watching a movie, it's essential to have wholesome snacks on hand, such as almonds. The key is to keep a range of healthy snacks in your pantry, such as almonds, fresh seasonal fruits, popcorn kernels, makhana, and other nutritious items. Be gentle with yourself as habits are hard to break.

Mindful meditation:

The foundation of any meditation approach is the straightforward process of becoming aware of the present moment. To see what is arising and what is receding, one must be aware of what is happening in the current moment. Serenity and quiet appear as a result of doing this, allowing thoughts to come and go without attachment or any attempt to grasp onto them. As we get to know our own minds better, we start to recognise the common thought patterns we have. As a beginner, you can begin your meditation practice by spending 10 minutes each day sitting on the bed and concentrating just on your breath. A trained meditation coach could be useful.

Mindful exercise:

Yoga has been shown in studies to be more effective at reducing the signs and symptoms of anxiety than non-mindful workouts. Yoga has been proposed as a potential basic healthcare intervention to assist patients in managing their anxiety. Every day, anxiety and stress affect each of us. It can be difficult to keep a calm attitude given the ambiguity of the world and the constant change in our surroundings. Exercise with both a physical and mental component is referred to as mindful exercise. It often involves light to moderate physical activity while also directing the mind to breathe and practising meditation. Yoga, tai chi, and qigong are a few popular mindful exercises. Make an effort to exercise at least three times a week.