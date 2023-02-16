Jonita Gandhi's live music concert, standup comedy and movie releases: Make the most of your weekend with these events in Chennai

We bring you all the updates on the latest Tamil film releases as well as a slew of interesting events you can attend over the weekend.



Mediterranean delights

February 17 | Nungambakkam

Experience the delightful and intriguing flavours of Eastern Mediterranean cuisine. Master chef Simoun Chakour from Souk, Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, is in town with a specially curated menu featuring signature dishes such as Lebanese Pizza, Lamb Tagine, Kebab Istanbul, Baked Yoghurt, Rose Petal Ice Cream and more.

INR 3,500 ++ per person. 7 pm onwards. At Prego,Taj Coromandel.





Fusion fest

February 18 | Injambakkam



The Rotary Club of Madras East presents Idli Soda, the largest fusion music festival in Chennai. The eight popular artistes performing at the two-day festival include Swarathma, Indian Ocean, Kulam, Mali, Easy Wanderlings, MS Krsna and band, Ranj X Clifr. You can also attend music workshops on beatboxing, sound synthesis and others. Enjoy a wide range of dishes from Kai, Freshlings, Pastry Kadai and more.

INR 600 onwards. 2 pm. At VGP Golden Beach Resort, Beach Lawns. Also on February 19.

LOL night

February 19 | Thousand Lights



Unwind this weekend with unlimited laughter at the launch of Chennai’Z Comedy Club. Look out for standup comedy performances by Chennai-based comedians like Jagan Krishnan, Ramkumar Natarajan, Chokalingam and Manoj Prabakar.

INR 399. 7 pm onwards. At SOS — Same Old Story.

Art on your sleeve

February 17 | Nungambakkam

Head to Collage to invest in some unique colours for your wardrobe. Well-known designer Mini Sondhi has released her new collection, The Art Affair. The collection pays tribute to artists who created magnificent and classic artworks including MF Hussain, Van Gogh and Picasso. Shop for designs like overlap crop tops, flap dresses and saris.

INR 20,000 onwards.

Jazztronica vibes

February 17 | Nungambakkam



New-York based band Rini is all set to give Chennai a taste of its unique sound. Expect carnatic meets jazz and even a touch of hip-hop at their show in the city this, weekend. Given this mix, it’s no surprise that the band comprises members that hail from Chennai to Malaysia to Luxembourg!

INR 499. 8 pm onwards. At Barracuda Brew.

Jonita Gandhi in town

February 18 | Velachery



The famous Indian artiste Jonita Gandhi is in town this week for Jonita Gandhi Live. The singer’s recent hits like Chellamma and Arabic Kuthu have won our hearts. Dance and sing along with your friends and family to songs like Jimikki Ponnu, The Breakup Song and others.

INR 500 onwards. 5 pm. At Phoenix MarketCity.

Bird calls

February 17 | Nungambakkam

This week, Alliance Française de Madras is presenting Birds Rhapsody, Le Concert des Oiseaux

(In the early hours of the morning, the concert of the bird calls begins). Begin your weekend

with live flute music by Hervieux Marc, featuring well-known baroque composers.

7 pm onwards

Master in class

February 17 | PVR



The week’s movie pick is Vaathi, directed by Venky Atluri. The plot revolves around a young man who is going through a difficult time as he fights against the privatisation of education. The movie stars Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon.

