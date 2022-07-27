Vaathi's first look is out! Dhanush plays the role of a teacher in the bilingual film directed by Venky Atluri

Looks like Dhanush is on a rampage. From getting rave reviews about his performance in The Gray Man to being appreciated for his candour in the promotional interviews, he surely is the talk of the town. And, so when, the Asuran star announced his collaboration with Tollywood filmmaker Venky Atluri, Telugu cinemagoers were delighted. Venky, who is known for his romantic comedies like Tholi Prema, Mr Majnu, and Rang De, launched Dhanush's first look. Titled Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil, the bilingual film will see him playing the titular character -- a hardworking teacher on a mission to fight the corrupt education system.

Venky took to his official Instagram handle and teased the fans with the first-look posters. He wrote: "Welcome the versatile @dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi / #SIR. Presenting to you the #VaathiFirstLook / #SIRFirstLook. " The post also said that the team will release the movie's teaser tomorrow evening.

See the post here...

Besides Dhanush, the movie's star cast also includes Samyuktha Menon, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Hyper Aadhi playing prominent roles. The project is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

On the work front, Dhanush also has Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, and an untitled project with Shekar Kammula in his kitty.

Vaathi/Sir teaser releases tomorrow at 6 pm.



