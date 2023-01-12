DakshinaChitra's Pongal fest, movie releases and more: Take a look at what's happening in Chennai this weekend

The list of events and activities in Chennai over the upcoming week includes a pizza party at the Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, a Pongal feast at The Park Chennai, the release of horror movie M3GAN and more. Take a look at the full list below:



Pongal delicacies

January 14 | Nungambakkam



The Park Chennai is hosting the Pongal Virunthu festive celebration in collaboration with Chennai-based chef Shri Bala. Look out for traditional festive dishes from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Plates such as Sajje Carrot Kosambari, Kadalabele Southekai Kosambari, Ellu Bella and Siridhanya Laddu are among the special menu items. INR 1,900 onwards. 7.30 pm onwards. Also on January 15. At Six O One.

Sadir soirée

January 14 | T Nagar



This week, Abbas Cultural presents their 31st annual cultural programme titled Kalai Vizha 2023. Danseuse Rukmini Vijayakumar will perform an enchanting bharatanatyam recital. Also, during the 10 days of the festival, other well-known personalities like Sheela Unnikrishnan and SP Charan will be performing.INR 300 onwards. 2 pm, 4.15 pm and 7 pm. On till January 22. At Vani Mahal.



Pizza party

January 13 | Alwarpet



Are you looking for a pizza to start your weekend? Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park presents La Dolce Vita, where you get to indulge in a wide range of signature thin-crust pizzas. You get to choose from yummy toppings like pepperoni, chicken and others. Look out for the varieties like Hit the High, Crowne Curated Pizza, Korean Gochujang and more. On till January 31.

Thali tales

January 14 | Nungambakkam



Here’s a special Pongal farmer’s feast in town. The in-house chefs at Svasa serve authentic Tamil flavours. To begin, the thali portion contains desserts such as Panagam and Akkaravadisal. Main courses include Minmini Kozhakattai, Vazhaithandu Poricha Kootu, and Avaraikai Milagu Vathakal with Manachanallur Steamed Ponni. Don’t miss the restaurant’s signature dish Keppai Rotti. INR 1,200 per person.

Who ghost there?

January 13 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone. The film’s story is about living like a doll who is programmed to be a child’s best friend and a parent’s best ally. M3GAN, designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, can listen, watch, and learn while acting as a friend and teacher, playmate and protector. Gemma decides to give her eight-year-old niece a M3GAN after becoming the unexpected caretaker. In theatres.



Harvest fest

January 14 | Muttukadu



This holiday season, head to DakshinaChitra to witness a traditional folk dance performance. Raju and his troupe will perform a variety of folk performances including nayyandi mela, poikaal kuthirai, karagattam, puravai attam and mayilattam. Also, look out for other Pongal events like a street food festival where you will get to see live cooking, and workshops on terrace gardening and farming as well. On till January 17.

Floral dream

January 13 | Nungambakkam



Head to Evoluzione to shop Taavare’s new collection which depicts a dreamy, elegant, and timeless mood with floral prints inspired by the beauty of nature’s bloom. Blooming Reverie is a fusion of modern culture and Indian heritage. Look out for kurta, lehenga sets and other designs. INR 18,500.

Carnatic tunes

January 13 | T Nagar

This week, Abbas Cultural presents Kalai Vizha 2023, the 31st Annual Cultural Programme. Expect a grand cultural programme that includes classical music, light music, instrumental music, grand solo and group dance, spiritual discourse, and more. The 10-day festival will have eminent personalities like SP Charan, Rajani and Gayathri, Sudha Raghunathan, Nithyasree Mahadevan perform. 2 pm, 4.15 pm and 7 pm. January 13 to January 22. At Vani Mahal.

Musical evening

January 15 | Guindy

Are you ready for a musical night? Popular singer, Sunidhi Chauhan, is in town. Get set to be mesmerised by hit songs such as Sheila Ki Jawani, Dhoom Machale, Ra Ra Rakkamma, Dilli Wali Girlfriend, Crazy Kiya Re, and Aaja Nachle. The singer has also performed on international stages, most recently at the Dubai Expo and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.INR 999. 6 pm. At OAT, IIT Madras. January 15.

Sound on

January 14 | Nungambakkam

This weekend, are you planning to relax with some music? The New Misery is getting ready for its pop-metal performance. Be on the lookout for the group’s debut single, which was released last year. Maxim Boehm, Julian Boehm, Johann Brummer, and Jonas Kreschnak are the members of the group. 7 pm.

At Goethe Institut.

Fun unlimited

January 15 | Alwarpet



Popular YouTube standup comedienne Gurleen Pannu is in town to perform a show titled PannuYaar! ft Gurleen Pannu. The artiste will share the best anecdotes from her life. The show promises unlimited fun. INR 499. 7 pm. At Medai — The Stage.

