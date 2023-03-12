Fourth edition of Petgala unveils in Chennai today

The fourth edition of Petgala is just around the corner and all animal lovers are in for a treat. Organised by the Feline Club of India (FCI), it includes many fun pet-related activities and shows like a pet fashion show, dog pool party, interactive games and so much more. FCI has organised more than 40 cat shows in 28 different cities all over the country. Even though it has orchestrated cat-based events in Chennai before, this will be its first fully pet-centric event. FCI also emphasises the importance of indigenous breed adoption - it certifies indigenous cats and has registered the breed Indi Mau.

FCI came up with the idea for the Petgala to spread awareness among pet parents about animal upkeep and create a platform for them to have an experience at a pet fair. The event can be enjoyed regardless of whether or not visitors own pets. You can either participate with your pet in activities like interactive games or watch and spend the day with hundreds of pet animals- everyone has a place here. If visitors would like to make their lives more delightful by becoming a pet owner, pet adoption will also be available at Petgala.

FCI Championship Cat Show is one of the highlights of the event. This contest involves creating an environment where cats can be stress-free, neat and tidy initially. Then, the cats will be judged on the basis of temperament, health and hygiene, and breed standards. The cats are not expected to perform, do tricks or have accessories on - being a cat is the only requirement for this contest. “For a day filled with fun, laughter and fur, choose Petgala! You can be tension-free and have a relaxed day with your pet”, says Saniya Pathan Patel, Admin head at FCI.

Petgala takes a holistic approach towards animals. While animal lovers get to spend some time doing what they love the most - petting and playing with their furry friends, they would also get to learn about animal upkeep. Nutrition zone, vet zone and dog obedience demonstrations, which are all part of the event, will help pet owners give their pets the life that they deserve. Experts in the animal field and renowned veterinarians would also be present to talk to pet owners about the health and well-being of their pets. The event is not limited to activities involving furry animals - aquascaping, the craft of arranging aquatic plants, is something visitors can look forward to. Apart from all these exciting activities, there will be photo booths for pet owners to take goofy pictures with their pets. Visitors will also get exciting gifts from different brands.

₹199 onwards. March 12, 10 am onwards. At SPP Gardens, Chennai

