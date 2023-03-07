Former Miss Telangana Nikshitia Rao opens luxe unisex salon Naoki in Hyderabad 

A new jewel is added to the city’s luxury landscape as plush unisex salon Naoki has opened its doors to Hyderabadis. The salon boasts of bringing several international brands like Kevin Murphy, Davines, Olaplex, K18-US, Comfort Zone, Esthemax and more to the town for an unmatchable indulgent experience in beauty and personal care.

It offers a slew of pampering services for both men and women such as haircuts, styling, colouring, facials, manicures, pedicures, and more skincare offerings. The salon's interiors are designed to transport you to a realm of relaxation with sophisticated seating and palatial flooring.

Plush interiors

Palliative space

It is helmed by former Miss Telangana, influencer, and entrepreneur, Nikshitha Rao. Her passion for beauty and fashion has led her to pursue studies in fashion design in Milan and Business Administration in Hyderabad. Her laudable combination of skills turned the idea of a salon into reality with world-class services.

She tells us, "We are thrilled to introduce Naoki to the world. Our goal is to offer our customers an indulgent experience that is unparalleled in luxury and sophistication. We have worked hard to curate the best international brands and create an interior space that is as beautiful as it is comfortable. We can't wait to welcome you to our world of beauty and relaxation."



At road number 36, Jubilee Hills.

