Top things to do over the weekend in Chennai

There are plentiful new events to look forward to this week

From valleys to seaside

November 3 | T Nagar

J Hind is hosting the Koshur Saal, a food festival that brings the flavours of Kashmir to Chennai. Chef Rahul Wali has prepared a special menu for the festival (sans garlic and onion) that comprises dishes like Kabargah, Nadur Kebab, Buzith Gaad, Yakhni, Saffron Phirni Tartlets, Mini Kahwa Gola and more.

Veg: INR 2,000 per person. Non-veg: INR 2,300 per person. Lunch and dinner. On till November 10. At Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels.

For cricket fans

November 3 | ECR

A cricket-themed Sixers & Spirits is being held at Nectar for cricket lovers as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup gains full steam. Enjoy succulent starters doused with homemade sauces and dishes like Calamari Mahabs Style, Grilled Leg of Lamb, Teriyaki Cottage Cheese Skewers, Tofu with Pineapple Skewers along with a brew and more. There are offers on food and drinks as well, should you arrive with friends and family.

INR 999 onwards. 2 pm onwards. On till November 19. At Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center.

School days

November 5 | RA Puram

Four funny Tamil comics are set to share the stage in the show titled Back To School to be held this Sunday. They are sure to take you back to school with funny memories and nostalgic moments. The 90-minute show is sure to leave you in splits, so bring a friend along to have double the fun.

INR 399. 7 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.

Grab that mic

November 7 | Nungambakkam

It is time to fall in love with music, good songs and singing at the Karaoke Night set to take place bang in the centre of the city. Let go of your shyness, bring your gang and belt out some groovy numbers with confidence and poise. Nobody will judge you here, so embrace your singing talent.

Entry free. 7.30 pm. At 24 The Spirit.

Open to all

November 4 | Adyar

Paatu Paada Va is a music open-mic where every genre and emotion has a place. Whether you are a seasoned performer or you are looking to share your musical passion for the first time, the stage is all yours. And the best part? You will find the audience to be extremely supportive. Let your musical talents out at the event conducted by High On Entertainment.

INR 150 per person. 6.30 pm. At Backyard.

Masterclass

November 4 | Kodambakkam

Purisai Duraisami Kannappa Thambiran Parambarai Therukoothu Manram is conducting a Therukoothu Workshop in town this Saturday. The distinct art form can be learnt by anybody from actors to those curious about learning new things every day. No prior experience is needed and all you need is love for the art and a fire burning inside you to learn new things.

INR 2,500. 10 am. At Idam - The Art & Cultural Space.

Double the fun

November 7 | Nungambakkam

If you are a fan of sandwiches and nachos, you will love the World Sandwich and Nachos Day celebrations at Anise. The chefs have curated a delectable menu featuring a range of options like Avocado and Hummus Sandwich, Jumbo Croissant Sandwich, Chicken Salami Panini, Bulls Eye Steak Sandwich and more. There will also be nachos loaded with several flavours on offer.

À la carte. 11.30 am to 11.30 pm. On till November 15. At Taj Coromandel.

The legacy lives on

November 8 | Nungambakkam

Art aficionados have a new exhibition in town, offering them a chance to indulge in their favourite activity. Titled Raja Ravi Varma - A Cultural Revolution, the exhibition has been curated by Ganesh Shivaswamy, author of the book Raja Ravi Varma: An Everlasting Imprint. The comprehensive display consists of 126 chromolithographs derived from Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings.

Entry free. 3-6.30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday) On till November 18.

On a journey to find…

November 3 | PVR

Three Of Us, the latest flick to hit theatres this week revolves around Shailaja who is dealing with early symptoms of dementia. She embarks on a confrontational journey, before her memories ebb away, that makes her deal with the questions related to a traumatic event in her childhood and the complexity of her life. Starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire in lead roles, the move is directed by Avinash Arun. In theatres.