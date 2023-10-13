Avishya’s Fashion Fest celebrates handloom

Handloom is a term that conjures up images of exhibitions in dilapidated museums, not-so-glamorous stiff saris and artisans at work in dimly-lit looms. But Avishya’s Fashion Fest promises to be a game-changer in the world of handloom textiles.

It is a celebration of handloom’s transformation into a fashion statement that resonates with the younger generation. The event is set to showcase handloom in a completely new light, highlighting its cool, hep, and trendy side, making it a perfect curtain raiser for Diwali celebrations. It aims to demonstrate that traditional attire can seamlessly merge with modern trends, making it appealing to the younger generation while preserving its timeless charm.

Also read: Luxe Affair: Jade by Monica and Karishma launches its latest flagship store in Bengaluru and here is why you should visit

Jawahar Singh and Kalaivani Sadagopan, founders of Avishya, embarked on an inspiring journey to establish a handloom brand after a successful career in the corporate world. With an undying love for India’s rich traditions and an ardent desire to empower skilled artisans, Jawahar and Kalaivani made a life-altering decision in 2015 — to make a difference to the world of Indian handloom textiles and Indian weavers. Avishya was born out of their unending passion to reinvigorate handloom.

Giving us a lowdown of the fashion show, Kalaivani says, “In the Fashion Fest, we will be showcasing the latest festival collections in Mysore crepe silks, Banarasi georgettes, Banarasi katan silks, ajrakh saris, Korvai Kanjivarams, dressy lehengas and salwar suits. We have given the traditional attire a trendy twist. It is an opportunity to discover how traditional attire can be transformed into trendy, contemporary fashion statements that resonate with today’s youth. Top models from Chennai will grace the runway, showcasing the elegance and grace of handloom saris.”

At the fashion show, there will be festive, vibrant, and dressy collection of handloom saris, salwar suits and lehengas on display.

Also read: Step out in style with Liberty Shoes’ Nitpro collection

“Handlooms are timeless for the fabric quality and traditional weaving. These saris can be used for a very long time; can also be saved as heirlooms to pass it on to generations,” adds Jawahar.

The show will culminate in the launch and exhibition of the Diwali festive collection.

Price starts at Rs 4,000.

On October 14. From 5 pm onwards.

At Avishya, Alwarpet.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

