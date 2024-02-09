Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione spring showcase in Chennai

Get ready for a fashion extravaganza as Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione presents a stellar lineup of designers and brands at its spring showcase in the city. This edition brings together some of the leading fashion designers from across India, featuring everything from fine jewellery and destination jewellery to sustainable fashion, prêt wear, festive wear, handcrafted creations, occasion wear, heritage sari weaves, kids wear, luxury sleep and lounge wear, and accessories.

Also read: Prints By Radhika epitomises the richness of Indian textiles and colours in its new edit

Show Shaa

Design houses like Karpaasa Stories, 1231 Studio, and Parinie Designs will showcase a collection of designer wear with a strong emphasis on sustainability and ethical fashion practices. Notable designer Prashant Chouhan from Kolkata brings forth a harmonious blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern silhouettes, redefining heritage fashion with a fresh perspective. House of Fett and Spree are bringing co-ord sets, a versatile wardrobe staple, which can seamlessly transform from casual to chic. Witness an artisanal revival with handcrafted details and techniques, breathing new life into handloom saris by Label Gouthami Balchandra. Home décor enthusiasts can check out Studio Pottery and Izzhaar leading the way in merging style and functionality this spring.

XXVII - XI (Twenty Seven Eleven)

Also read: A Clutch Story's new range derives inspiration from all things metallic

“There are dedicated sections that beautifully celebrate local artisans and traditional crafts as well. From Jaipur, we have renowned names like Birdhichand Ghanshyam Das and PC Totuka & Sons, presenting exquisite Jaipur jewellery studded with polki and gemstones. These collections not only showcase the mastery of local artisans but also bring forth the traditional artistry synonymous with Jaipur. Additionally, Virachi from Kolkata shines a spotlight on local craftsmanship with intricately embroidered garments designed specifically for occasion wear. This not only adds a touch of local flair but also supports and highlights the exceptional skills of regional artisans, making the exhibition a true celebration of India’s diverse craft heritage,” says Arti Bagdy, organiser of the show.

Price starts at Rs1,500.

February 14 & 15,

at Hyatt Regency Chennai.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com