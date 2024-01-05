Sondham brings Magizhchi pop-up to Chennai

Sunitha Prasad’s Sondham brings Magizhchi (Happiness in Tamizh) pop-up, which will be held in the city.

“The idea of the pop-up is for us is to meet, greet and create a warm, happy outing for all. The name of our pop-up also reflects this sentiment,” says Sunitha, founder and co-partner, Sondham.

The brand will be showcasing its new and first cotton creations called Mushru Varigal, along with another new light silk line, which will be launching soon. “We will have on display our own Chinna chinna checks (soft silk saris woven in Coimbatore district as well as Kooda Totes/trays (plastic wire bags showcasing various knots, and weaves) at the pop-up. Our curations are from Chanderi, Maheshwari, Gadwal, Puttapaaka, Karaikudi, and parts of Bengal. To bring in more products, we have collaborated with other entrepreneurs and enterprises,” says Sunitha.

At Sondham, you will find curated selections from various regions of India, as well as its own unique creations. The other brands to watch out for are The Miniverse from Chennai (silver jewellery); Citrine Jewellery from Bengaluru; Karghewale from Maheshwar (home décor items like cushion covers, table runners); Kumbaya from Bagli (tea cosys and bottle bags as well as natural honey); and a lot more.

“The essence of the endeavour lies in curating and creating handloom and handmade products, while simultaneously fostering a community of like-minded individuals,” she says and adds, “I hope the narrative will encapsulate a broader theme of finding fulfillment in the intersection of passion and profession, a journey that resonates with many individuals navigating their own unique paths.”

Price on request.

On January 5 and 6, 2024.

At Villa 1C, Voora Villa 96, Akkarai, ECR.

