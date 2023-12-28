Mahima Mahajan unveils experiential flagship store in the heart of New Delhi

Mahima Mahajan has opened her flagship store, nestled in the heart of the lush Chattarpur, New Delhi.

Spread across two expansive floors covering over 3,500 sq ft, the Mahima Mahajan flagship store is a testament to the brand's ethos - whimsical yet contemporary, inviting anyone to step into and embrace the captivating world of the designer’s visionary mind.

The space has been meticulously curated to encapsulate the essence of Mahima Mahajan's designs, blending soft pastels with warm accents and metallic gold, creating a visual harmony that complements the luxurious collections on display. This flagship store is more than just a retail space; it's a physical embodiment of the brand's past, present, and future.

Known for its free-spirited nature and unapologetic presence, Mahima Mahajan designs intricately blend sensuality with delicacy. The brand's meticulous attention to floral motifs, botanical prints, and luxurious textures reflects the founder's deep-rooted inspiration drawn from her grandmother, who played a pivotal role in igniting her passion for prints and florals.

Speaking about the remarkable new store, the designer said, “Our flagship store is the epitome of who we are - a place of celebration, love, and pure joy.”

The store also offers a curated space for brides-to-be, providing exclusive one-on-one sessions with the designer herself, further enriching the personalised shopping experience.