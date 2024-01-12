Things to do in Chennai this week (January 12, 2024 - January 18, 2024)

Captain Miller

January 12 | Inox

Gear up to watch Dhanush in his most violent avatar in director Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming offering, Captain Miller. The versatile actor will be seen as a rebel in this action-packed drama, which is set in the pre-Independence era. The film has an ensemble star cast, including Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, John Kokken and Nivedhithaa Sathish. The icing on the cake is that Captain Miller also stars Hattrick Hero Shiva Rajkumar appearing in his sophomore Tamil project. In theatres.

Shop till you drop!



January 12 | Egmore

Revel in the artistic spirit of India as Dastkar Bazaar brings together artisans from across the country. More than 100 craft groups and entrepreneurs from over 25 states across India will bring together myriad forms of art, all under one roof. And that’s not all. Kalbelia, Ghoomar, Bhavai dances, puppet show and Lok Geet performances will pepper up your shopping escapade.`100 onwards. On till January 14.

From 11.30 am to 7.30pm.

At Co-optex Exhibition Ground.

One for the stage



January 16 | Besant Nagar

Here comes an immersive programme for those interested in exploring the world of theatre. The intensive seven-week workshop by Theatre Nisha will equip participants to refine their acting skills, hone their movement, and voice modulation. Participants will also be taught to analyse scripts. Price on request. 9 am to 2 pm. On till March 2. At Spaces.

A dance with words



January 14 | Kodambakkam

Delve deeper into the world of sign language, break down barriers and foster connections at this workshop. Communicate in the universal language of signs, creating a world where everyone’s voice is heard. Embrace diversity and learn from each other. ` 900. 10 am to 1 pm. At IDAM.

Rock on with Farhan

January 14 | Guindy

Actor and singer Farhan Akhtar is all set to make the audience groove to his beats as he belts out some of his pulsating chartbusters, including the numbers from Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do at Saarang 2024.

Gear up for some electrifying tracks

and rock the night away. ` 1,099.

6 pm. At IIT Madras Open Theatre.

Carnatic strains



January 16 | Teynampet

Soak in an evening of some entrancing Carnatic notes as the sister duo, Ranjani and Gayatri, take the audience on a musical sojourn. Lend an ear

to the sruti, swaram, taalam and raagam as the Margazhi music season draws to a close.` 300.

4 pm. At Kamarajar Arangam.

More than just a costume



January 13 | T Nagar

Popular illustrator and cosplayer Medha Srivastava is all set to descend in Chennai to take the vibrant world of cosplay to new heights along with namma city’s own Suriya Banu as

part of its Comic Con line-up. The workshop is expected to provide an immersive experience to cosplay enthusiasts of all levels, right from beginners to seasoned artistes.

Free entry. From 2.30pm to 4.45pm.

At Watson’s.

Fiesty flavours and groovy beats

January 13 | Thengaithittu

Gear up for a musical evening by the mangroves with some sensational musical acts, delectable delicacies, and artistic curation of local craftspeople. The line-up for the musical act includes Monsoon, Sunflower Tape Machine and Discokid. ` 590. 4 pm onwards. At Pondy Yacht Club.