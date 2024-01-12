Here are some top places in Chennai to celebrate Pongal this year

Pongal is among the biggest festicals celebrated in the state

Indulge brings you the list of the best places to eat Pongal this year and to celebrate the festival with Kith and Kin. While some of these are situated in town, a few others will require a drive down the famous East Coast Road. Strap on then, eh?

The Park

The Pongal highlights at The Park this year include a special buffet on the first day of the festival. Some of the dishes that will be served at the buffet include Karumbu Chaaru, Inipu and Kaara Paniyaram, and Karumbu Pongal, which are rather traditional. However, some other dishes are also on offer for people who might seek something more, and they are Ambur Kozhi Biryani, Pallipaliyam Aattu Kari, Paalkatti Pattani Masala, and Nethili Meen Kuzhambu.

INR 1,500 (inclusive of taxes). On January 15. 12.30-3.30 pm. At Six 'O' One.

Feathers

Create memorable memories at Feathers, A Radha hotel this Pongal that aims to introduce a new dimension to the celebration. At Waterside, the chefs have curated a special brunch where a wide variety of Pongal specialties and regional delicacies will be served. Diners can expect Sivapu Arisi Chakkara Pongal, Panai Kalkandu Pongal, Ezhu Kari Koottu with Plain Pongal, Sweet Potato Masala, Paal Kozhulukattai, Kesar Rasamalai, Vanilla Toffee Gateaux, Basil and Mint with Berry Souffle, and more. At Sangamithirai, the Pongal dinner will come with dishes like Karupu Ulundu Dosai, Padhani Pongal, Elaneer Pongal, Boti Kadala Parpu Kuzhambu, Aattu Kaal Biryani, and Nool Parotta, among several others.

INR 2,000++ onwards. On January 14, 16 and 17. Between 12-4 pm and 7-11 pm.

Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram

Celebrate Pongal with culinary elegance at the Pongal special brunch organised at Four Points. Right from Vulavacharu, Mutton Vepudu, Maddur Vadai, Pongal Salad Bar, Chapla Pulusu, to Chikkodu Kaaya Tomato Curry, Avarakkai Poriyal, Kobbari Annam, Vellam Paniyaram, Bellam Boorelu, and Pidi Kozhukattai, there are plentiful dishes on offer. Also, to make the deal even sweeter, there will be stalls, live games, and more arranged at the property.

INR 1,599++ (veg and non-veg). On January 14 and 15. 12.30-3.30 pm.

Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road

Celebrate the harvest festival at Food Exchange, which will be decked out in the Pongal ambience. There will be dishes like Arachuvitta Sambar, Poricha Kuzhambu, Kadalai Paruppu Payasam, Bobbatlu, and Sakkarai Pongal, among many others.

INR 1,999++ (per person). On January 14. 12.30-4 pm.

ITC Grand Chola

Revel in the joyous season with tantalising dishes and delectable delights meticulously prepared by the chefs at ITC Grand Chola. The Pongal offerings at the Madras Pavilion comprise Sundal, Vazhaipoo Vadai, Banana Chips, Vadai More Kuzhambu, Vazhaikkai Varuval, Kai Kari Talip, Poosinikai Kootu, Paruppu Payasam, Ven Pongal, Kaara Pongal, Sakkarai Pongal, Aval Pongal, and more.

INR 3,450 with food and soft beverages. On January 15. Buffet: 12.30-3.30 pm. Dinner: 7-11.30 pm.

Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, Mahabalipuram

Celebrate Pongal’s rich traditions and flavours at the special Pongal Brunch served in Sheraton with specially curated dishes that will comprise traditional delicacies and the latest dishes alike.

INR 2,449++. On January 15. 12.30-3.30 pm. At The Reef.