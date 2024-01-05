There’s a new Korean Pop Up in town & we tell you how the dishes were

The world has gone mad about all things Korean, be it music, drama, web series, movies, or food. India is no exception, and going with the trend, The Park has launched a new food pop-up titled K Pop Up.

We were at A2, a chic restaurant that overlooks the pool at the hotel, to try the dishes that are on the menu for the pop-up. One glance at the menu curated by Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar (who is also the Director of Food Production at The Park) revealed that it contained dishes that showcase the contemporary flavours of Korea.

The Gamja is a proper western-style snack

The first of the K-ommunity snacks, or starters as people call them, that landed on our plate is Kimchijeon, which is a Kimchi pancake with tamari mushroom and spicy aioli. It was a soft pancake with mushrooms that boasted a fermented flavour and complemented the dish rather well.

Next came the Gamja, which is a delicious snack. The crispy chicken dogs, done Korean style, were juicy, and the potato chunks (added to the batter before the dogs are fried) added crunch.

The Baked Black Sea Bass was top-notch!

Then came a dish that was pleasing to the eye. Named Baked Black Sea Bass, it was a great starter period. The fish was done well, and the ginger, soy sauce, gochugaru, and marinated cucumber in the dish elevated it higher still.

However, the best started was saved for last, and it was the NZ lamb chops. As the name suggests, the lamb has been imported from New Zealand, and the chops are served with Korean chilli sauce and mesclun salad. While the chops were worthy of praise, the salad, with the walnut sauce, was a proper dish in itself. To be fair, this could very well qualify as one of the mains at any restaurant serving continental food.

One should really try the Dragon Maki without fail while attending the food festival

We had only a few minutes to breathe before Chef Ashutosh brought the Dak Gogi and Dragon Maki to the table. These dishes were pretty much like sushi, but the food in them was cooked. The Dak Gogi, with its crumb fried chicken and pickled radish, was good, and the way the flavour of the raddish bursts in the mount is something to look out for.

But it cannot hold a candle to the Dragon Maki, featuring tempura prawn, salmon, teriyaki sauce, tobiko, and scallion. Hands down, it was the best thing we put in our mouths that day, and before we knew it, we had reached out for one more! It is a dish people should try at least once, even if they are not gung-ho on seafood.

It is a treat to watch the dessert being made in front of your eyes

With them out of the way, we could concentrate on the mains. A simple Shin Ramyun was served, and it was pure eye candy. It contained wheat noodles, grilled prawns, chilli, and soy broth and was a complex dish. Anybody well versed in Korean and Japanese cuisine will understand the dish, but others might get confused by the sheer number of flavours that cut across with each mouthful.

No such problems come while eating the Bingsoo, which is a shaved ice dessert with forest berries, dehydrated fruits, and, to top it all, condensed milk. It is a dessert that is best eaten by the pool or on a sunny day, and the best part is that it is made right in front of the diners!

INR 1,200++ for two persons. Lunch and dinner. Tuesday to Sunday. On till March 5. At The Park.