New Year 2024: The best dinners and luncheons in the city

These are the top New Year's Eve dinner and New Year lunches in the city

Taj Coromandel

Soak in the New Year spirit at Taj Coromandel with varied culinary experiences, right from south Indian delicacies to Chinese delights. Apart from choosing to dine at the restaurants in the popular hotel, guests can also opt for alfresco dining by the Poolside, where they can savour a seven-course bespoke menu curated by Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee.

December 31: Dinner at Southern Spice/Golden Dragon/Prego/Anise/Chipstead - INR 4,000++ and INR 1,500 for select beverages. Dinner at Poolside - INR 1.50 lakh (plus taxes). January 1 - Brunch at Anise for INR 4,000++ and INR 1,500 for select beverages.

Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa

Experience the beauty of the ocean along with blissful food on the sands of the Bay of Bengal at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa. The menu for the New Year's Eve dinner comprises a diverse selection, including a mezze counter, a Boulangere counter, turkey roast, kebabs, hand-made pasta, an array of seafood and meats, and more. The brunch on New Year's Day at Seagull will feature an extravagant spread as well.

December 31: Dinner - INR 10,000++ onwards. January 1: Brunch - INR 2,950++.

ITC Grand Chola

The New Year-specific events planned at the ITC Grand Chola will offer the perfect setting to welcome and celebrate the New Year. On New Year's Eve, the Madras Pavilion will host a Night Market with a buffet countdown; Ottimo will feature a live and interactive Italian spread; and Avartana and Asian Lounge will also offer classics.

December 31: Madras Pavilion/Ottimo/Avartana/Pan Asian - INR 5,600 onwards per person. Royal Vega - INR 4,500 per person. January 1: Brunch - INR 5,000 onwards per person.

Feathers

Celebrate the momentous arrival of 2024 across the diverse venues—Waterside, Skyloft, Vapor, Carnation, and Sangamithirai—at Feathers. There are buffets, dinners with imported alcohol, and even a Karikalan Virunthu planned at the restaurants.

December 31: Waterside - INR 3,499 onwards per person. Skyloft: Dinner with alchohol - INR 8,999. Carnation: Dinner - INR 9,999 for a couple. Sangamithirai: Dinner - INR 3,499 per person.

Park Hyatt

Indulge in extravagant delicacies from around the world at Park Hyatt's festive buffets and set menus while sipping on premium beverages. At The Flying Elephant, celebrate the last hours of 2023 with a dinner buffet and lunch the following day.

December 31: Dinner - INR 7,999 per person. January 1: Brunch - INR 3,800++.

Hilton

At Hilton, ring in the New Year with a night of delectable delights as an array of celebrations have been planned across venues such as Vasco's, Ayna, and Q Bar. On December 31, a global buffet will be offered at Vasco's, while at Ayna, one can go on a pan-Indian culinary journey, and at the Q Bar, one can savour bite-sized delicacies along with unlimited spirits. The New Year's brunch will be offered at Vasco's, featuring a grand buffet. Price on request.

Oorla

Oorla, the company known for its chocolates and cakes, has introduced its Premium Holiday Box, which contains a plum cake, marshmallows, gingernut cookies, brownie fingers, and premium cocoa powder. The package has been curated to be more than just a collection of treats and, hence, also contains scented candles.

INR 1,999. Available online.