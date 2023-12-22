SpiceKlub Chennai has a new menu and we let you know how the food is!

SpiceKlub Chennai is well-known for its delicious food and delectable desserts, and thanks to that, the restaurant has its own fan base. However, change is the only constant, and to keep its clientele coming back for more years to come, the entire restaurant has undergone a transformation.

Also read: The Grand Gana Sabha food festival in the city is a must-attend if one wants to savour delicious food

Along with the new interior, the menu had been revamped as well. Rather than change the menu, SpiceKlub Chennai has added about 20 new dishes that have been created by combining traditional cooking techniques with molecular gastronomy, and we were invited to try some of them on a winter afternoon. Before we began the tasting, we could not help but notice the strategically placed décor, elegant lighting, and modern furniture at the diner.

The Strawberry Orange Punch is a drink that instantly cools one's body down

We began by sipping the Strawberry Orange Punch, a refreshing, cool drink that is served with orange ice cream. While the strawberry pieces provide the crunch, the ice cream provides the acidic hit as it melts, and we loved it. But it wasn't a visual treat as the other drink, named Gulabo, was, for it was made at the table with rose lemonade, rose caviar, and chia seeds mixed together.

Everybody, literally everybody should try the Palak Chaat at least once in their life

Almost every dish we tasted was served with flair and drama. The Palak Chaat, for example, was also done at the table, where batter-fried palak leaves are solidified with liquid nitrogen and served with curd, tomato sauce, mint chutney, raw mango, and other chaat-based items, and it was a blast to eat. We also tried the equally flavourful Samosa Chaat, which is served like a tart with curd spheres and Indian chutneys.

The dough of the Fire Chilla Naan has milk and curd added to it, to make the bread soft

Moving on to the mains, we tried the highly recommended Laal Maas, which has soya in a bed of spicy curry, and Afghani Soya Chaap, a mild, creamy dish. To go with the dishes, we had the equally spicy, but rather soft, Fire Chilli Naan, which can easily pass as a pizza, for it was that flavourful. All in all, the mains were a treat, and we distinctively remember the wonderful aroma of the Laal Maas when it was brought to our table.

Also read: Chennai opens door to its first Farzi Café and our visit to the same introduced us to some great starters

The Bubbling Kulfi is a staple of the diner

At the end of the tasting session, we got the Bubbling Kulfi, which is made using liquid nitrogen and served with five condiments, including salted caramel, chocolate sauce, and rabri. The dish was so good that we reckon passersby should stop by the restaurant to simply try the dessert, even if they don't feel peckish.

INR 2,000++ for two. Lunch and dinner. At Nungambakkam.