List of top brunches and dinners to attend this Christmas

Consider this a guide to the best brunches that are set to happen in the city on Xmas day. Top hotels have curated themed brunches, dinners, and an array of artisanal goodies for their customers, while dessert houses have come up with delectable pastries that range from the traditional cake to novel sweet courses. Savour the joy of the season at these places and experience the magic of the holiday season.

The Park

Christmas Festivities at THE Park are happening over two days—Sunday and Monday. The Christmas Soiree is the dinner buffet, where dishes like the Hoisin Glazed Lamb Salad with bell peppers, Wine Poached Apple and Pear Salad, Crumbled Feta and Pumpkin Seeds, Sushis, Grills, and more are on offer. Similarly delectable dishes will be on offer for the Christmas day brunch and dinner buffet.

December 24: Christmas Soirée — INR 2,100.

December 25: The Sleigh Ride Brunch — INR 2,200 and Holly Jolly Feast — INR 2,100. At Six 'O' One.

ITC Grand Chola

Ring in the Christmas cheer and embrace the festive spirit at the ITC Grand Chola with delicious dishes and delectable delights available at The Madras Pavilion, Ottimo, Pan Asian, Royal Vega, Avartana and Fabelle. Relish Christmas favourites such as Roast Turkey, Honey Glazed Ham, Seafood Paella, Plum Pudding with Sabayon, Yule Log and Gingerbread cookies at the restaurants, apart from other delicacies like Ciabatta Crumble, Salmon Truffle Uramaki, and more. There are also brunches on offer with soft beverages and select beverages.

From INR 1,500 to INR 6,000. On December 24 and 25.

Taj Coromandel

Celebrate the magic of Christmas at Anise, Taj Coromandel, this year as delightful Christmas spreads await customers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Customers will be able to enjoy the brunch featuring festive beverages, traditional roast turkey and more with live music.

December 24: Brunch — INR 4,000++, Dinner — INR 3,000++.

December 25: Brunch — INR 4,000++. INR 1,500 for select premium beverages.

Moonbakes

Moonbakes, a pastry and dessert studio, has launched its Christmas Dessert Menu, featuring a range of indulgent treats. From gluten-free and vegan Plum Cake to sugar-free Black Forest Cheesecake, vegan Hot Chocolate Tres Leche, and more, there are options that have been specifically created to cater to various dietary preferences. Also, the desserts have been created with ingredients like millet and erythritol, among others.

Priced from INR 500.

Novotel

Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a festive gala at Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road. The Christmas Eve dinner will be at Food Exchange, and the buffet will feature traditional festive dishes along with live entertainment by a band. There will be a separate beverage package on offer for customers as well.

On December 24. INR 1,999++ (beverage package available for INR 2,999++). 7–11.30 pm. At Nandanam.

Feathers

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Feathers, A Radha Hotel, with loved ones. The chefs at the hotel have curated a feast, which will be served at both Waterside and Skyloft. Enjoy the brunch and dinner at Waterside, which features an array of traditional delicacies like Smoked Duck with wilted pommery mustard dressing, Roasted Lamb with bulgur, Crunchy Broccoli Salad with walnuts, Lamb and Barley Broth, Prune, and Apple Stuffed Pork Loin, among others, with signature beverages. On the other hand, at Skyloft, a Christmas dinner has been planned where one can savour a traditional meal.

INR 2,499 onwards. December 24 and 25.

Christmas hampers-

Hyatt Regency

It’s time to spread the Christmas cheer and Hyatt Regency has come up with some enticing Christmas hampers. The hampers contain a range of festive goodies. Customers can also personalise and gift an assortment of cookies, cakes, puddings, chocolates, pies and more.

Priced from INR 2,000++. On till December 25.

ITC Grand Chola

Gift your friends and family the latest hampers from Nutmeg at the ITC Grand Chola, specifically curated for Christmas. The hampers on offer are Christmas Festive Collection, Christmas Reserve Collection and Christmas Grand Curation, and they comprise Classic Plum Cake, Festive Cookies and more.

Priced from INR 6,299.

Vahdam

Vahdam India has revealed a new selection of festive tea blends curated for Christmas. They are -

Christmas Teas Gift Set - A Christmas-special assortment of 3 award-winning tea blends. Price: INR 949.

24 Teas Of Christmas Gift Set - A Christmas-special assortment of 24 luscious, best-selling tea blends. Price: INR 3,499.

Advent Calendar Gift Set - The ultimate Christmas gift set includes 24 unique luscious blends. Price: INR 799.

