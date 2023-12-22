Things to do this week (December 22-28, 2023)

Dual delight

December 23 | Adyar

Sundar and Divyanand will bring their tried-and-tested comedy to the show Sundar Divya Live, which is bound to tickle your funny bone. While Sundar's comedy will revolve around his life, family, and profession, Divyanand's comedy stems from the problems he faces due to his name, among other things.

INR 299. 7 pm. At Backyard.

Also read: Things to do in Chennai this week (December 15-22, 2023)

Leaves a spell

December 22 | Pazavanthangal

Blu Boulangerie & Co. has been the place to head if one wants to find a slice of Paris in Chennai. The boffins at the restaurant have newly curated the Blu Cookie, which is a chocolate-chip cookie that contains ashwagandha and shangapusham to leave one craving more with every bite.

INR 199. At Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai.

Tale of revellion

December 22 | AGS

The movie set to hit silver screens this week is Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire, the story of which revolves around a gang leader who tries to keep a promise he made to his dying friend. Filled to the brim with power-packed action, Salaar which is directed by Prashanth Neel, stars Prabhas (as Deva), Prithviraj Sukumaran (as Vardharaja Mannaar), Shruti Haasan (as Aadya), Jagapati Babu (as Raja Mannaar), Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, Bobby Simha, John Vijay, and Brahmaji, among others.

In theatres.

Strap on for the ride

December 24 | RA Puram

The show AnnaMala Vandhuttaan Da!!! by TanglishComedy is back and promises to be funnier and stronger than before. The show, which will run for 90 minutes, will feature Annamalai, whose comedy is bound to be the perfect Sunday weekend stress-buster.

INR 200 onwards. 6 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.

Playback to live

December 24 | T Nagar

Sid Sriram will enthral the audience through his Classical Concert which is scheduled to take place over the weekend as part of the 35th Margazhi Mahotsav. The popular playback singer will put on display his prowess in classical music at the concert.

INR 300 onwards. 4.30 pm. At Bharat Kalachar.

Soulful music

December 25 | T Nagar

Singer Mahathi has plentiful events lined up this Margazhi as part of her December Music Festival - 2023. Among the very earliest ones is the concert that is set to happen on Monday in the city.

INR 200 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, Vani Mahal.

Revel in music

December 24 | Kodambakkam

The Open Mic & DJ Night, which is touted to be the first of its kind to take place in the city, will be the place where local artistes can take the stage to showcase their skills. There will also be a DJ who will raise the energy level so high that people might have to pause to take a breather! Don't miss this one.

INR 150 onwards. 5 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.

Also read: Things to do in Chennai this week (December 8-14, 2023)

DJs on the stage

December 23 | Nungambakkam

DJ Pramo and DJ Samboyant will unleash the beats of Chennai's vibrant music this Saturday. The tracks will make the gathering dance all night long and immerse themselves in lively music.

INR 100. 7.30 pm. At 24 The Spirit.