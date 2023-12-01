Things to do in Chennai this week: December 1-7, 2023

There are tonnes of new events lined up this week in the metropolis

It's time for Santa already!

December 2 | Nungambakkam

From handcrafted goodies to scrumptious seasonal delights, the Christmas Carnival at Alliance Française of Madras has a lot in store. There is a Christmas Market, Carol Singing, a conversation by Dr. Annu Jalais and even an AFM Talent Show planned at the carnival which promises to entertain attendees thoroughly.

Entry free. 11 am to 6 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras.

Tune in

December 1 | Alwarpet

Want to go on a lively musical journey in the city? The Indie Junction might be where you want to be on Friday evening. At the event, three independent artists/bands, including Kadhaigal, Kanavugal by Shridhar Ramesh and Consonance Collective by Aditya Ganesh, will be performing their originals. It may be the best way to begin a weekend, eh!

INR 500. 7.30 pm. At Medai - The Stage.

Sunday is fun day

December 3 | Adyar

College to Corporate is a Tamil stand-up comedy show by Prakash, whom many consider to be the boy next door. He will be belting funny stories about his time during college and corporate life which people of all age groups might be able to relate to. This one-hour stand-up special is bound to be pure fun.

INR 200. 5-7 pm. At Backyard.

Battle of the XX

December 3 | CIT Nagar

Witness an hour-long comedy battle between a millennial and a boomer at the show 25 Running 30 Trying!? organised by High On Entertainment. The battle between comics Syama Harini and Praveshika Kumar will be filled with relatable jokes, some even nostalgic, and at the end of it, members of the audience will get to determine which side of adulting is way more funnier.

INR 349. 6 pm. At Sound Parti Studios.

Sing along

December 5 | Nungambakkam

Grab the microphone to sing your favourite song with friends or family or both on Karaoke Night at 24 The Spirit. Celebrate the joy of singing and camaraderie along with some delicious food and signature drinks. The three-hour-long event will no doubt be full of fun.

Entry by registration. 7.30 pm.

Untamed and fierce

December 1 | AGS

Hitting the silver screens this week is Animal, the latest movie starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The plotline of Animal revolves around a chain of extraordinary events that see the protagonist transform from being a loving son into a man consumed by a thirst for vengeance. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri among others and has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In theatres.

Unleash the artist in you

December 2 | Nungambakkam

Dive into a world of creativity at the Hoop Embroidery Workshop organised at the Down Sterling Club in the city. At the workshop, attendees will learn to feed the artist in them and also learn that each stitch has a story to tell. Materials and refreshments will be included.

INR 2,500 per person. 4-6 pm.

Thrice on the trot

December 2 | Adyar

The third annual MAKRS Holiday Fest 2023 will be the place to shop local, enjoy live music and explore the stalls of over a 100 vendors.

Entry free. 11 am to 6 pm. At TS Adyar.