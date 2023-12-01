Numero Uno’s Winter Collection is a blend of fashion with functionality

Denim brand Numero Uno has unveiled its latest Winter Collection, designed to keep you stylishly warm this season. It is a testament to its commitment to keeping you at the forefront of fashion, even in the coldest of seasons.

The collection features cool and classy range of stylish hoodies, standout sweatshirts, and classic denim jackets meticulously crafted to blend fashion with functionality.

Manjula Gandhi, head, Numero Uno, tells us that the Winter Collection is designed around two major themes — minimalistic approach and nomadic lifestyle signifying reconnecting with nature and returning to the outdoors, and creative reset, which revolves around the back-to-school or varsity narrative, as well as back-to-work and evolving hybrid lifestyles of consumers with comfort, utility and functionality taking centrestage.

“The collegiate influence comes across through strong preppy and varsity influences explored through bright Rugby striped jerseys, vibrant Varsity jackets and sweats with bold colour combos, and appliques and knitted vests with heritage looks. Back-to-work or work leisure on the other hand is more minimal in detailing but reflects premium comfort and utility in fabrics and styling making outfits versatile and fit to be worn to multiple occasions like work, night out as well as travel,” she says.

Highlighting the few key pieces from the Winter Collection, she says, “Our 6-Way-Wonder Jacket is a part of the Varsity collection and can be worn in six different ways. It is truly a complete delight for customers looking for multi-utility and versatility in their apparel. Although completely contemporary in function, its design and aesthetics have an old-world charm and is inspired from our archives making it a

heritage piece.”

The statement hoodies and crew neck sweatshirts from the collection are a head turner. Besides the everyday utilitarian core basics in fresh seasonal colours, there are ones with a twist — distorted tie-dye effects, fusion pieces with crafted utility details like a patched cargo pocket, offbeat colour splicing and blocking. “These are ideal for the autumn season or for layering when the temperature drops,” adds Manjula.

Price starts at Rs 1,899.

Available online.



