Things to do in Chennai this week (December 8-14, 2023)

Are you a part of his label?

December 9 | Adyar

The Madras Comedy Circuit is coming up with a new Tamil stand-up comedy show titled Guna Label. Guna Kannan, the young comic from Chennai will perform his proven materials at the show, which will include his observations on everyday activities, among others. Since the term 'label' means a gang in this part of the world, there will be interesting bonus performances in addition to the main act.

INR 249 onwards. 5 pm. At Backyard.

Not your typical weekend

December 9 | Anna Nagar

There are a few exciting workshops taking place in the city and some of them are happening in our very own Anna Nagar. Called atypical!, Pudding Workshop and Lippan Art Workshop, these events are for those who want to let their creativity flow over the weekend and to get over the terrible way the week began.

INR 500 onwards. On till December 10. At Ology studio, Anna Nagar.

Feel the resonance

December 13 | Alwarpet

Be prepared to be immersed in some lovely music at the live performance of Impact, the band. The show, which will run for 90 minutes is bound to leave an indelible mark on the soul of Tamil music enthusiasts in the city.

INR 149. 7 pm. At Medai - The Stage.

Don't forget to dream

December 8 | PVR

Wonka, the latest movie to hit silver screens this week, is about the famous lead character who is chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time. Directed by Paul King, the movie stars Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka, Rowan Atkinson, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, among others. In theatres.

The talented kind

December 9 | Chetpet

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of International Kindness Festival (IKF) 2023, the global celebration of music, art, literature, & performances, where you can listen to speakers, enjoy open mic sessions, attend an array of workshops and savour delicious food at the many stalls which will be present.

Entry free. 10 am to 7 pm. On till December 10. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Hall.

State of bliss

December 10 | Teynampet

A Classical Dance Production by Krithika Subrahmaniam named Sushupthi - Universe Evolves Bliss will take place in the city at Sathguru Gnananda Hall. Presented by Kartik Fine, it is the premier show of the Namaargam Dance Company and focuses on Sushupthi, the blissful state in which consciousness roams the universe. Apart from Krithika, Nandini Bharath, Rakesh Sai Babu, Vasanth Kumar Madhav, Pooja, Ramya, Ben, Malavika, Chippy, Harini, Chand, Zahid and Sahil will perform.

Entry free. 7 pm. At Narada Gana Sabha.

Brace yourself for a fun ride

December 9 | Adyar

Man Matrimony Marriage is a Tamil stand-up comedy show where comedians Prabhu and Prakash come together to make fun about various topics such as marriage, their professional life and literally about every other midlife adventure they have experienced. The duo is sure to tickle your funny bone at the show which will go for an hour and a half.

INR199 onwards. 7 pm. At Backyard.

Mexican fiesta!

December 8 | Purasawalkam



Wanna put the cyclone experience, which left a bad taste in your mouth behind? There’s a Mexican Food Festival in town, which runs well into next week, that can spice things up a bit. Expect to see delicious Mexican dishes like Jalapeno Poppers, Pozole Rojo, Quesadilla, Tacos, Burritos, Chile Relleno, Ensalada Navidena, and the yummiest desserts at the fiesta.

INR 925++ per person.On till December 17. At The Greenhouse Barbeque.



On the coast

December 8 | Mylapore



A new food festival which celebrates South Indian coastal cuisine begins today at a prominent hotel in town. Called Neithal (an old Tamil term for the sea and areas associated with it), the festival will be the place to savour dishes from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Kerala. Some of the dishes on offer include Ulavu Chaaru, Telagapindi Royalu, Kanyakumari Mundhiri Kothu, Mangalore Buns, Kappa Vada, Panasapottu Kurra, Mangalore Kori Roti, Maplai Sodhi, Unniappam, Meen Mappas and more.



INR 1,500++ for two persons. On till December 23. At Savera Hotel.

Spirit of Xmas

December 8 | Nungambakkam



Taj Coromandel has come up with some exquisite hampers for Christmas this year and what better way to spread the joy of Christmas than to offer loved ones bespoke gifts. The hampers have been named Ivy, Carol, Tinsel, Holly, Rudolph, Casper, Noel, Elves, Stella, Clara, Eve, The Christmas Connoisseur and The Coromandel Hamper and contain anything from English Fruit Cake to Granola Bars, Red Wine, Avocado Oil, Cheese Crackers, French Macaroons and more.



INR 1,850++ to INR 5 lakh++. On till December 31. At La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel.

Slay the beat

​December 16 | Periyamet

Witness an epic musical extravaganza, titled Kaatrin Mozhi, where musical icons from the film industry, celebrity vocalists among other artistes take the stage and perform live.

INR 500 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At Nehru Indoor Stadium (SDAT)