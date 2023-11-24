Things to do in Chennai this week: November 24-30

Farm to table

November 26 | Nungambakkam

Experience a farmhouse-inspired brunch at Anise this Sunday. The dishes on offer reflect the charm and simplicity of countryside living. Some of the dishes on offer include Savoury Waffles, Sandwich Bar, Fresh Greens, Live Grills, Chicken in Coconut Shells, Banana leaf-wrapped Paneer and Fruit Entremets.

INR 3,000 all-inclusive. At Taj Coromandel.

Light up the streets

November 26 | Besant Nagar

The Chennai Runs marathon is all set to be held in the city this Sunday. Organised by Madras Round Table 1 (MRT1) the event will have three categories (3K, 5K, 10K and half marathon) and a prize money of INR 3 lakh. Actor and politician Kamal Haasan unveiled the official T-shirt for the marathon recently. The organisers expect to see around 10,000 people take part in the event this year and they will run to raise funds for Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust, a home for underprivileged children with disabilities.

Starting point is Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School.

From Roma

November 24 | Nungambakkam

Love Italian cuisine, but can't seem to find the authentic ingredients to make Italian dishes in Chennai? A one-of-a-kind display of homegrown Italian food ingredients is currently in town and it will prove to be the perfect ground to explore Italian food products and their origin.

On till December 3. At JK Cheese N More.

What's new in town?

November 24 | Kottupuram

Fashionistas, the latest pop-up to head to, to find textiles to that are both intricately handwoven and embroidered is at Kottupuram now and it is called Woven Traditions. From Lucknow, the textiles on offer will cater to both traditional and modern people.

On till November 25. At Weddings and Marigolds Studio

Japanese culture on full display

November 25 | Anna Nagar

The Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai, and ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI, Tamilnadu Centre, are organising a one-day event named the Chennai Japan Expo 2023 on Saturday. At the expo, expect to see exhibitions of traditional Japanese dolls, Ikebana, Bonsai, a workshop on Origami, martial art demonstration and a live music performance (by amateur Japanese musicians) and more.

Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At VR Chennai.

Laughter fix

November 25 | Adyar

India's most viral English comic, Saikiran is back with his show Pure Veg Jokes by Saikiran where he jokes about his childhood traumas. The show is set to be an absolute laughter ride and it will also be family friendly, for there will be no swearing or innuendo. The show is organised by The Grin Club.

INR 499. 5 pm. At Alchemy Black Box Studio.

Showcase of art

November 29 | Multiple venues

The Madras Art Weekend, an initiative by The International Foundation for the Arts is set to kick off on Wednesday in the city. The opening event will be the Unveiling of Steve Messam's Art Installation at Shiv Nadar School (11 am to 12.30 pm), followed by A Travelling Show - Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Curated by Roobina Karode between 5 pm and 7 pm at the At Lalit Kala Academy. There are plenty of other events planned for each day of the Art Weekend for art enthusiasts and aficionados.

Entry by registration or invite only. On till December 3.