10th edition of India Bike Week 2023 begins today, what to expect?

Bikers from many parts of the country will take part in the event this year

India Bike Week (IBW) cannot be defined simply as a meet up of like-minded people who happen to love motorcycles. While that is indeed true, there's more to it than meets the eye. For nine years the event has taken place with much fan following and fervor. So, for the 10th instalment, which is taking place at Vagator in Goa, what have the organisers erm... organised?

Also read: What unfolded at Motoverse 2023

Speaking to Indulge, Martin da Costa, Festival Director of India Bike Week and CEO of 70 EMG, said the theme for the event this year is 10X. "Ten because 2013 was the very first India Bike Week. 10X because it’s at least ten times larger than ever before," he explained.

That the event will be larger than ever before is evident with the number of people the organisers are expecting to pull this time. While the expected head count for is likely to be over 20,000, people coming in will get to experience and take part in other separate events, launches, music performances, brands and speakers which will take place over the weekend.

It is not uncommon to see pets take part in the biking festival!

Matin said the organising team works on IBW "pretty much throughout the year" and added that the festival is "filled with men, women, children, and even their pets - all of whom share a common love of the road, freedom, adventure, and travel on two wheels. It is a brilliant and super-connected community of like-minded souls. And some of the loveliest people you care to meet."

Promising that IBW 2023 "will be a wild, rollercoaster of a ride", Martin also said future instalments of IBW will be "surely bigger, better, and bolder as India’s biking journey and community grows and develops.". What's more, the team also plans to visit other parts of India with IBW Racing and the iconic Chai and Pakoda rides. Goans have nothing to worry though, for IBW will be back there for sure.

Two big highlights at IBW 2023 will be races and rides and IBW People. There are six different tracks, including three curated by CEAT, that will offer adrenaline-pumping experiences to riders. There is something on offer for all kinds of bikers, be it ADV riders, Motocross fans and even EV enthusiasts. Attendees can also participate in activities like the Ring of Fire, Well Of Death, master the art of wheelies at a dedicated track, watch somersaults by professionals, and more.

Plentiful action-packed events have been planned for people to watch, enjoy and rejoice

Meanwhile, members from various biking communities will be present at the event to share their stories at the festival. People like Ashish Raorane, the first and only privateer from India to participate in the Dakar Rally, Ilario Lavarra, who rode to 100 countries on a 56-year-old Vespa, Alexey Anekcen and Pavel, who rode from Siberia and Central Asia to India, and more will share their unique tales. Further, there will be community meets with online content creators who are big on biking.

Also read: Royal Enfield unveils Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition

Moreover, there will be music performances by top artists like Nucleya, ride outs, a meat fest and arguably the best of all, Motoculture, which will offer bikers access to diverse custom bike showcases, the opportunity to customise jackets and jeans, witness live sneaker illustrations and more!