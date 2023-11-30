What unfolded at Motoverse 2023

For 12 years Royal Enfield called its annual gala event Rider Mania. But the 13th instalment of the event was given the name Motoverse and by doing so, the Bullet maker sent a clear message that it wants to create its own community that includes bikers of all shapes, sizes and types.

So, it is not an event that is meant only for the hardcore, tarmac tearing, hairy chested, tattooed motorcyclist to attend any longer. Not that it was like that entirely until now, but the change this year is evident and is rather welcome.

The Royal Enfield stand at the event attracted a lot of crowd

Spread across three days, the Motoverse 2023 was action-packed from start to end. Royal Enfield made sure to come out with all guns blazing on the first day and launched the 2023 Himalayan, which is the successor to the original that was launched in the last decade, and the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition, a limited-run motorcycle that will be sold exclusively to attendees of Motoverse.

These launches aside, the different sections of Motoverse, like MotoSonic, Motoville, among others kept the nearly 15,000 attendees from across the country and the world busy. From beer-drinking battles to a curated Hunter hood, slide school and trail school, Motoverse was a one-spot-escapade filled with diverse action for passionate bikers.

Customised motorcycles which were showcased at the event

were a massive hit among enthusiasts

One of many highlights of the event was Shed Builds. Here, custom builders showcased their latest creations based on Royal Enfield machines, right from old Bullets to the very recent Hunter 350. There was an exquisitely done Himalayan custom bike that was made to look like a faithful replica of the Husqvarna Norden, which grabbed the eyeballs of those who know a thing or two about adventure tourers.

Then there was the pure sport arena at MotoThrill where a dirt track, a curated class for the all-new Himalayan, an obstacle course and more was organised. The best part of it all was that riders of varied skill levels and expertise had the opportunity to acquire some new skills.

Lots of fun, adventurous stories were shared at the MotoReel section

Attendees also got to hear the stories of adventurers at MotoReel, listen to songs from emerging artistes at the Culture stage and groovy numbers of established artistes including Benny Dayal at the MotoSonic stage. Furthermore, a range of helmets and apparel were also launched at Motoverse 2023 which were a mix of futuristic and vintage.

The next edition of the Motoverse, which will be the 14th iteration if Rider Mania is included, is expected to be bigger and better and pull in a bigger crowd. Indulge will, of course, be on the ground to cover it!