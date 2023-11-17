Top things to do in Chennai this week: November 17-23, 2023

Martial art masterclass

November 18 | Kodambakkam

A two-day Kalaripayattu masterclass will be conducted in the city tomorrow for beginners. The ancient martial art form which went from India to China through Bodhidharma, a Tamil prince, is evidently the base of all oriental martial arts. At the camp, basic stances and kicks will be taught to the attendees.

INR 750. 6.30 am. On till November 19, 2023. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.

Definitely Chinese

November 22 | Teynampet

A Hakka pop-up is scheduled to be held at the Stix Restaurant. Titled Two Worlds One Wok the pop-up has been curated by Chef Katherine Chung who previously brought the magic of Hakka cuisine to Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata. The menu will comprise quintessential Hakka Chinese dishes that are rarely served in restaurants and innovations and influences from the world over where Hakka communities are scattered - Hong Kong, SE Asia, North America.

On till November 26, 2023. At Hyatt Regency.

On a race against time

November 17 | PVR

The movie to fill up cinema screens across town this week is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The Sci-Fi movie revolves around the character Coriolanus which is the last hope for his failing lineage of the once-proud Snow family. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in lead roles along with Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman among others. In theatres.

Glimmer of hope

November 19 | Adyar

An interactive and experiential workshop called Let's Glimmer! is set to happen in the city come Sunday. At the workshop, participants will be introduced to the concept of Glimmers (the opposite of emotional triggers) and led through a series of activities to help them sink into and feel the magic.

INR 1,500 per person. 3-6 pm. At Backyard.

Bond over a cuppa

November 18 | Anna Nagar

Wanna make new friends over some tea? Chai Date is the event to attend. Here, people can meet with several other likeminded persons, take a seat and have good conversations over a cuppa at a cosy little establishment.

INR 199 onwards. 4 pm. At Antispot Chennai.

Spanning time and languages

November 19 | Alwarpet

Experience an evening of Bharatanatyam with captivating music, highlighting varied stories of composers/poets across the nation. Bharatanatyam will be by dancer Nandhini Subbulakshmi. With good ambience and passionate artists, attendees will experience stories spanning time and languages.

INR 200. 7 pm. At Medai - The Stage.

Funny side up

November 18 | RA Puram

The show titled Ka Mu Ka Pi will resonate with people who are constantly bombarded with questions like "When are you getting married" or "Are you expecting a baby?" every time they attend a family event. Comedians Manojkumar and Prabu Krishnamoorty will share their experiences in a hilarious manner and make the 75-minute show a roller coaster ride of laughter.

INR 299 onwards. 8 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.

Back every Sunday

November 19 | Anna Nagar

The Madras Comedy Show is a stand-up comedy show presented by the Madras Comedy circuit and Blind Chemistry. At the show, Chennai's finest comedians perform their proven materials.

INR 150. 4 pm and 6 pm. Sunday's only. At Blind Chemistry, Anna Nagar.

Transcending borders

November 23 | Teynampet

This Thanksgiving, transcend borders with the global feast unlike any other at Spice Haat. The Thanksgiving Dinner will be steeped in tradition and brimming with culinary delights, including some of the classic dishes from the land of opportunity. Look forward to enjoying an unforgettable evening with your family and make some memories.

INR 2,199++ (per person). 7–11 pm. At Hyatt Regency.

Satisfy your sweet cravings

November 17 | Alwarpet

The pastry chefs at Connexions have created an array of mouthwatering treats like Strawberry Tres Leches, Linzer Torte, Chocolate Fondant Mousse Cake, Mississippi Mud Pie and Cashew Cake, Rose Petal and Almond Flour Cake, Peanut Butter Cupcakes, Pistachio Milk Cake, Equador Single Orgin and Hazelnut Cake, White Forest and Raspberry Cake, Motichoor Cheesecake for the Cakes and Gateâux event.

À la carte. 11 am to 11 pm. On till November 30. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

Celebrating mankind

November 19 | Nungambakkam

Celebrate International Men’s Day with a lavish brunch at Anise this Sunday. The dishes on offer, like Skillet Chicken and Zucchini Parmesan, Beer Brat Skewers, Fire-Grilled Steak with Salsa Verde and Seafood Grills, are as exquisite as they come. There will also be a Canapé bar and a dessert counter with Chocolate Cigars, Sports-theme Cupcakes among more.

INR 3,000 all-inclusive. 12.30–3 pm. At Taj Coromandel.